Especially low risk for significant snowmelt flood

The risk for a significant snowmelt flood in the Southern Red River Valley remains especially low.
A Thursday, March 11 outlook issued by the National Weather Service stated that winter snowpack for the region is largely off the landscape. Snowpack melted during the weekend of Friday, March 6, according to meteorologists.
“(Risks are) running below long-term historical averages across the (U.S. portions of the) Red River and Devils Lake Basins,” NWS stated.
Thursday’s outlook covers a 90-day period beginning Monday, March 15. Current factors indicate a moderate risk, between 35-65 percent, for minor flooding at Wahpeton and Fargo on the Red River.
Factors yet to be determined include further snowpack growth, the rate of snowmelt and thaw, heavy rain on snow or frozen ground during the thaw or peak period and heavy rain on ice-covered rivers causing short-term ice jams.
“Temperatures are expected to continue to be slightly above average in the short-term period with no significant weather systems expected,” NWS stated.
In February, NWS reported that a region including Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, was back in a warm-up cycle. As of Thursday, the region on the whole is experiencing:
• slight river rises and thawing
• underlying dry to severely dry conditions
• soils remaining partially to deeply frozen
Meteorologist Greg Gust, reporting on conditions, said the risk for significant flooding is lower than historic. The risk is determined by weighing the conditional risk for 2021 versus the historical risk.
While the risk for significant flooding is low, there is a possibility of some minor spring flooding due to future spring snow or rainfall.
“Climate outlooks currently indicate an increased risk for near-normal temperatures and precipitation as we move through March into April, with our typical risk for late season heavy snow or rainfall,” NWS reported.
Dry conditions have persisted since late summer 2020, Gust wrote.
“Four of five late winter indicators — soil moisture, base streamflow, snowpack and snow-water — are well below normal,” Gust reported. “Frost depths are running quite deep, but it’s pretty fragile.”
The outlook for March through May is trending toward near-normal conditions. At the same time, there is the possibility of either a spring flash drought or a widespread winter storm.
Looking at the weather from Thursday through Saturday, March 13, Gust described generally mild and dry conditions in the Northern Plains. This will include snowmelt and thawing weather. A system allowing for the chance of snow was moving Thursday into the southwest United States.
Early in the week of Sunday, March 14, there is the possibility of widespread light rain and possibly snow south of North Dakota and central Minnesota.
“Deep cold episodes and a shallow winter snowpack allowed for a deep frost penetration in most areas,” NWS stated. “Though recent partial thaw episodes have shown the top 2-8 inches has thawed and refrozen easily, the deeper frost still extends to from 20-40 inches in most locations.”
Additionally, while some minor river and stream rises are still possible in spring 2021, NWS reported that most basins in the Southern Red River Valley region would need additional and substantial rain or snow to push rivers above the minor flood stage.
NWS reminds residents to consider using Citizen Reporting for the Red River Flood (CRED). A flexible, web-based app first developed for the 2013 Red River Flood, CRED is free. It can be obtained by visiting https://cred.wq.io/.
Thursday’s outlook was NWS’ last for the 2021 snowmelt season. Regular monthly probabilistic outlooks will resume Thursday, March 25.
