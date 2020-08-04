Each year, Essentia Health contracts with Professional Research Consultants (PRC) to randomly survey patients about their experiences in its hospitals and clinics. PRC uses results from these surveys to rank Essentia physicians, staff and facilities within its national database of approximately 400 healthcare organizations. The 2020 awards are based on patient surveys conducted throughout 2019.
In Essentia’s West Market, which encompasses eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota, two physicians received PRC’s Top Performer Award meaning they scored at or above the 100th percentile for overall quality of care. Top Performers include:
• Kimberly Kolkhorst, DO | Gastroenterology | Fargo
• Zena Homan, MD | Obstetrics and Gynecology | Fargo
In Wahpeton, the following providers earned a 5-Star Award meaning they scored in the top 10 percent (at or above the 90th percentile) of PRC national client database for percentage of patients who rate the overall quality of care by the provider as “Excellent.”
• Duane Strand, MD | Internal Medicine
• Elisha Anderson, CNP | Internal Medicine
• Shila Lampl, OD | Ophthalmology
“The kindness and compassion with which our physicians and providers deliver their care to our patients is the basis for the healing they provide each and every day,” Essentia Health CEO David C. Herman, MD, said. “This recognition, although not the reason for their caring manner, is an important demonstration of the gratitude and appreciation their patients feel for their care. I am inspired by their work, and proud and humbled to have them as colleagues.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.