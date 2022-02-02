Essentia Health, Twin Town Villa partner to provide in-home care

Essentia Health — Wahpeton Clinic and Twin Town Villa have partnered to bring in-home health care to residents of the Breckenridge, Minnesota, assisted living community.
While Essentia Health has worked with other local assisted living facilities to bring care, it is a first for Twin Town Villa, and the partnership has been a long-awaited goal of the facility, Executive Director Mary Wolfgram said.
Twin Town Villa already offers assistance with daily living services, but they do not have the capacity to offer in-house physical and mental healthcare, Wolfgram said. The partnership between Essentia Health and Twin Town Villa changes that.
“It’ll be huge, and we’re super excited about it,” Wolfgram said. “... All in all, it will be better care for our residents through the collaboration with doctors and Twin Town Villa.”
The in-home services will especially benefit patients, like those in the Memory Care Community, who may not feel comfortable or able to travel to a clinic.
It will also help break down transportation barriers — some residents do not have family or friends to bring them to appointments and other residents simply are not in the physical shape to travel. The problem is more pronounced in rural areas, where residents may have less options for transportation or further to travel, Essentia Health Healthcare Administrator Julie Rosenberg said.
“We’re really trying to make the care as convenient as possible,” Rosenberg said.
Rosenberg said Essentia Health knows how much of a difference regular medical care can make in a patient’s overall health and outcome. Prior to the partnership, frequent medical care was not a reality for some Twin Town Villa residents.
Rosenberg hopes the in-home visits can help reduce hospitalizations and emergency room visits. In turn, patients will suffer less of a financial burden and catch health issues earlier.
“Reducing hospitalizations really does have a positive impact for the patients financially, and we’re better able to help control or minimize the overall cost of healthcare. And that’s certainly important to all of us,” Rosenberg said. “We really see this as a win-win.”
Essentia Health — Wahpeton Clinic Nurse Practitioner Elisha Anderson said she discovered the need for in-home healthcare for assisted living residents during the six years she has been making nursing home rounds. Assisted living residents who moved into nursing homes would tell Anderson about the healthcare needs of their former facilities.
“As we have an aging population, we’re seeing more and more people are homebound. It’s important to try to meet them where they are,” Anderson said. “We have a lot of patients that are only able to come once a year because we were trying to coordinate not only schedules with the clinic, but with the staff, themselves and their families. Meeting them where they’re at is bringing a holistic piece in, so we can coordinate physical health, mental health, spiritual health and social health all into one package.”
Essentia Health formalized an elder care program and began partnering with local assisted living facilities. Initially, the demand outnumbered the program’s resources and staff.
“All of the facilities in the area have asked us at times if we have the capacity to do (in-home visits),” Anderson said. “We reached out to Twin Town Villa and said, ‘OK, we think we’re ready now.’ They’ve asked in past years, we just weren’t in a place where we had the program set up and had the staff ability to do so. Now we do.”
The care residents receive in-home is similar to what they would expect going into the Essentia Health clinic, Anderson said. In many ways, it can be more advantageous to hold a healthcare appointment in a resident’s home rather than in a clinical setting.
“We have the advantage of providing more holistic care because when you’re caring for someone in their home environment, we can learn a lot about them,” Anderson said. “You can learn what their hygiene is like, what their abilities at home are with the people that are there with them everyday. A lot of our patients who have some cognitive difficulties have trouble answering questions correctly or appropriately, and so sometimes the care is our best guess. Here, we don’t have to guess.”
Anderson is one of four providers who travel to area nursing homes and assisted living facilities to conduct in-home visits. Even though there are only a handful of them, Anderson said she and her colleagues are able to treat anyone who wants to see them.
“We will make time. In fact, we’re adapting how often we go to the needs of the facility,” she said.
Twin Town Villa will start with bimonthly visits, Wolfgram said. She also hopes other local medical facilities would be interested in a partnership to expand in-home care services.
Wahpeton-Breckenridge is a great community, one that pitches in and helps one another out in times of need, Wolfgram said. She is excited to be in the partnership with Essentia Health and to see how the program grows.
“We really see ourselves as a partner to the community,” Rosenberg said. “Our mission is to make a healthy difference in the lives of those that we serve. This opportunity with Twin Town Villa is really just another way we’re able to live out our mission.”
