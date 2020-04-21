Essentia Health is leading the country in their use of virtual visits to ensure the high quality of care that their patients have come to expect during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had been working toward this goal prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” explained Dr. Rich Vetter, chief medical officer. “The pandemic certainly accelerated our plans and moved the launch date forward.”
Essentia’s first virtual visit was conducted on March 18, 2020 and since then Essentia Health has conducted more than 34,000 virtual visits and the number grows every day. Nearly 3,000 visits are occurring each day and at any given moment, more than 100 visits are happening simultaneously.
Patients can now schedule a virtual visit, which is a video appointment that occurs directly between a provider and a patient. The patient can do the visit from the comfort of their home and utilize their own technology such as a computer, tablet or smartphone.
Patients are appreciative of being able to continue necessary doctor appointments without having to leave their homes. Essentia Health is providing excellent and safe patient care in a different way.
Essentia Health is using virtual visits in areas you might not expect. Examples include physical, occupational and speech language therapy visits. Both new and existing patients are being seen via virtual visits for their appointments. The results have been impressive.
In Fargo, Essentia is seeing on average, 140 patients each day virtually and that number is growing.
