Even in the 2020s, Red River Valley continues to be settled

Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View series looks at diversity in the southern Red River Valley. First up: Who are the people coming to cities like Wahpeton?
More than 150 years after Morgan T. Rich claimed land including much of present day Wahpeton, that city is among the southern Red River Valley locations still being settled.
For all of the advances that Wahpeton, neighboring cities and Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, have seen since the 1860s, there continues to be a willingness to try again, refine and improve. Communities keep evolving, resulting in more voices being heard.
Over the course of 2010-2020, News Monitor reported in August 2021, Richland County’s diversity index grew from 11.5 percent to 20.6 percent. A diversity index represents the likelihood that two persons, chosen at random from the same area, belong to different race or ethnic groups.
“The white population in Richland County declined by 4.1 percent, or 633 people, from 2010-2020,” News Monitor reported. “The Hispanic or Latino population in Richland County increased by 111.8 percent, or 303 people.”
Growth was also seen in the county’s Black population, a 40.9 percent increase, or 45 total people; American Indian and Alaska Native population, by 41.5 percent, or 137 people; and Asian population, by 45.5 percent, or 40 people.
“The data paints a picture of a state and county that are becoming more diverse, much like the rest of the country,” News Monitor reported.
Change can be measured in a multitude of ways, from U.S. Census data to less-heralded individual stories.
Ryan Brandt is Wahpeton High School’s physical education and health teacher. After three years of commuting, he became a Wahpeton resident.
“When looking for a home, we were blessed pretty early to find one that fit the style that my fiancée and I were looking for,” Brandt said. “I do enjoy seeing the different activities around the community. I want to make myself more connected with the families of my students and athletes by making myself more visible in the community.”
His new home community, Brandt said, is one where “everybody knows each other and is willing to help out their neighbor.”
“The community is built as a family and everyone is there for each other,” he said.
Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries explained how the city responds to data like census results.
“The biggest task in the past couple of years has been housing,” DeVries said. “We know there are people interested in Wahpeton. The Census 2020 numbers show that to be true, but our housing stock has been too low to bring in the people that want to live here. They haven’t been able to find housing.”
Wahpeton continues to take big steps toward solving its housing shortage and keep attracting all types of people, DeVries said.
“We need to be vigilant and continue that progress. We also work to keep the community vibrant – a strong downtown Wahpeton, amenities for families, a safe and clean community and good schools. I believe a new recreation center will also be a big step in making Wahpeton a home for young families,” DeVries said.
As Wahpeton works to meet its housing needs, the southern Red River Valley as a whole continues to seek its new settlers.
“We have full intentions for marketing to different regions in the U.S. that we feel people might be interested in leaving,” Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) Director Justin Neppl said. “It might be for different reasons, including the tax climate or better opportunities that they can find here. We’re going to keep marketing to find those people.”
Ideally, there is more to a move than just the move itself. Local experts say a move is often made with the intent to better one’s situation or fulfill a need.
“We have opportunity here, and we want to be able to portray that. Our cost of living is far below the national average, we have good paying jobs here and we’re located nicely near Fargo, the lake country and Minneapolis-St. Paul,” Neppl said.
In December 2017 and March 2022, Daily News interviewed the Likhachovs, Oleksandr, also known as “Alex,” and Natalia. Immigrants from Ukraine, their story continues to be part of the bigger picture, whether it is the increase in workplace diversity at businesses including WCCO Belting, Inc., or how the world and at home responds to the Russian-Ukrainian war. Alex and Natalia’s story also continues to develop on a personal level. In 2017, they were parents-to-be. In 2022, their first child, Aleksandr, turned 4.
“We found ourselves here,” Alex said previously. “We found a better life.”
That is the kind of sentiment DeVries likes to hear.
“I have a very strong picture of Wahpeton when I think of what it could be 10-20 years down the road,” he said. “I see a developed west side with new housing, new commercial offerings for jobs and retail and new recreation for families. I see Wahpeton as a place that people want to live to have the amenities of a big city without the issues they see in big cities. Wahpeton is a ‘Community for a Lifetime.’”
