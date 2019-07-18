Capable of holding 500, the Wahpeton Event Center opened its doors Tuesday, July 16.
A free, public grand opening was held at the center. Located at 995 21st Ave. N, the center is part of a complex including Travelodge by Wyndham.
“We finally finished everything two hours ago,” owner Paul Sjurseth said.
The event center includes 60-inch round tables, a patio and LED colored lights. Guests mingled and enjoyed a buffet provided by The Boiler Room, Wahpeton.
Everything from wedding receptions to class reunions are being booked at the Event Center.
“We’ve been very busy. We’re having lots of calls. Our first wedding is on Saturday. This is our first official event,” Sjurseth said.
Scheduling information, including pricing and the full catering menu, is available at www.wahpetoneventcenter.com.
“It’s been a lot of work, but I’m glad,” Sjurseth said.
Travelodge includes 58 guest rooms, a bridal suite and a king suite. Guests at the opening ceremony toured several rooms, checking out amenities including the 43-inch televisions, the comfortable furniture and in one room, a whirlpool bathtub.
“We redid all the ceilings, all the wiring and all the fire systems,” Sjurseth said.
Sjurseth is owner and president of S&S Hospitality of North Dakota, Inc. S&S Hospitality owns the AmericInn and Baymont Inn & Suites, also located on the 210 Bypass.
“We’ve got LED lights in for energy conservation,” Sjurseth said.
Travelodge also includes a room with an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant bathroom. Closer to the event center is the hotel’s renovated breakfast center and indoor swimming pool.
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale attended the opening ceremony. Notable guests also included 3rd Ward Councilman Brett Lambrecht, Councilman-at-large Perry Miller, Richland County Historical Society President Lois Berndt and Wanda Seliski, executive vice president of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce.
Perhaps the youngest guest was Benjamin “Benny” Kast Hisek. The infant attended with parents Christina Kast and Nathan “Nate” Hisek, Wahpeton.
“He’ll be seven months old on the 27th,” Kast said.
