Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View spotlights unique jobs in the southern Red River Valley.
The noise of children fills the halls of Tiny Tykes Inc. in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Emily Solien is the assistant director of Tiny Tykes and spends many of her days there. The facility houses about 80 children ranging in age from 6 weeks to 5 years old during the summertime. A preschool teacher and daycare provider, Solien gave a glimpse of what life is like as a licensed daycare provider and how to become one.
Daily routine
Each day Solien comes into work at about 9 a.m. Often, by the time she arrives, there are children already at Tiny Tykes because their parents can drop them off as early as 7 a.m. She spends most of her time working with about 15-20 children each day in her classroom. During nap time and at the end of the day, she spends time in the office and other parts of the daycare.
Solien gives the children opportunities to do a variety of activities so that it is easier to manage smaller groups of them. This kind of structured play helps the children to be a little more calm. In the summer they will do stations or free play, Solien said.
“Basically what we’re doing right now, we focus on cutting, coloring. There’s a sensory program over there that we do, there’s a matching, so there’s bears in an order so they try to match the bear colors and make a pattern, over here is a free play type of thing,” Solien explained.
The children will also do movement activities, gym time, lunch and go outside during the day.
Children are also taught colors, shapes, alphabet, like letter recognition, upper case and lower case and how to write their name Solien said.
Monday through Friday at 9-11 a.m. during the school year, the children have preschool.The school year is a little more intense, with many of the activities which are spread throughout the day fitted into two hours.
Solien explained that they have some children who only come in for the preschool part of it and not daycare.
Solien may also give tours to families looking at sending their children to Tiny Tykes during the children’s nap time.
Getting into the daycare business
Solien has been working at Tiny Tykes Inc. since 2014.
“I’ve known since I was very young that I always loved to be around kids and help kids,” Solien said.
“So, I always knew that I wanted to relate my career around kids and when this opportunity came up it was perfect.”
Solien attended North Dakota State College of Science and received an associate’s degree in early childhood, spending one semester of her time in school at Minnesota State University Moorhead and finishing at NDSCS. This degree allows her to teach up to preschool age, in order to teach any higher grades she would need to get a bachelor’s degree.
“I like to say that I come to work every day enjoying my job,” Solien said. “So, that’s a nice thing.”
To those who want to make a career of working as a daycare provider, Solien advises having a lot of patience and realizing that the job “takes a lot out of your brain right away.”
The daycare business involves a lot of paperwork, both for the families who bring their children to the facility and for the staff involved, Solien said.
“There is quite a few steps that we have to do through the state of North Dakota and through the company that we work with to get paid, they have an amount of paperwork,” Solien said.
She explained that there are two state forms the parents need to fill out to bring their child to the daycare. The forms ask for contact information, medical information and authorize who is allowed to pick up their child from the facility.
There are also forms from the daycare which are given to the families which outline what items they may or may not bring and getting permission from the parents for children to go on field trips. Parents are also given a document which outlines the policies in place at Tiny Tykes to sign after reading.
Keeping up in training
A lot of training goes into working at a daycare.
Staff must stay up to date on certain yearly trainings such as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and take several hours of child-related training approved by the Growing Futures website.
Within the first few three months of working at Tiny Tykes they must take the SIDS training and a “Getting Started” training.
In order to work in childcare, employees must have their fingerprints taken. Tiny Tykes currently has 20-25 staff working at the facility, 17 full time and the rest part time. The capacity of the daycare is 108, however they are limited by the number of staff they employ due to a state regulated children-to-staff ratio. The younger the children are, the fewer that can be taken care of by one staff member. For example, one staff can only take care of four newborns, but one staff member can care for up to 12 4- and 5-year-olds.
Solien said that it is a “great job” and they are always looking for more employees.
Difficulties and fun
The major challenges of being a daycare provider are patience, organization and keeping the children busy, Solien said.
“Organization, ‘cause it can get out of hand with this many kids and so much going on, to stay organized and stay on top of everything,” she said.
However, to Solien, everything she does is her favorite.
“I would say all of it is kind of my favorite, there’s nothing that I dislike doing,” Solien said. “So, I would say that anything that I do in a day is good. I enjoy it all.
“My favorite part of the job is being with the kids. Having the same group of kids for the amount of time that I do, seeing them grow, seeing them learn new things, seeing them start out at one point and end at a different point, seeing how much they can learn in one year is crazy to see from each child and how well they do,” she added.
Solien finds different things children say during the day “hilarious.”
“The other day we were putting YouTube on at the end of the day to watch some ABC alphabet type of videos and one of the little boys was sitting over here and he was like, ‘aww YouTube, what’s better than that?’ And he was just so excited and thrilled just for YouTube to be on, it’s the little things,” Solien said.
She also enjoys working with people she knows. For example she and preschool teacher Holly Fedderson, Solien’s assistant, have known each other since kindergarten.
Advice to parents
For parents who are looking for recommendations or guidelines for finding good childcare there is a website which the state of North Dakota partners with, called Child Care Aware.
Amanda Carlson, Early Childhood Services Administration for the Department of Human Services, explained the website’s potential to help parents.
“The best place for parents to start would be to go to the Child Care Aware of North Dakota’s website and then click on the link, ‘looking for care’ and that kind of gives them a really broad scope of what child care is in North Dakota,” Carlson said. “The different licensing types, the different capacities etcetera as well as offers them several resources including checklists and referral sources and things like that to be able to help them narrow down and make the best choice for their family.”
Those seeking child care in Minnesota can find information about licensing, programs to aid parents in getting good child care and contact information for local Department of Human Services.
Kim Gulbrandson, licensing social worker out of Grant County who covers licensing for Wilkin County childcare providers, gave some resource parents can use to find childcare in Minnesota.
The county family services department can give parents a list of licensed providers. The Wilkin County Family Service Agency can be reached at 218-643-7161.
Parents can also visit licensinglookup.dhs.state.mn.us to look up license providers and even narrow their search by city, county and license type. The information on the site will allow parents to see if there are any licensing actions or violations and what those may be, Gulbrandson said.
Another resource for families is childcareaware.org which provides a list of questions a parent can ask a provider also rates providers. This organization also has a full resource sheet for both providers and those looking for care.
They also have a cost resource and programs you can sign up for as a parent to get help for child care.
Child Care Aware offers scholarship opportunities for families that are eligible and choose and eligible rated program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.