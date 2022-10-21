Everything to know about Holiday Shop at Home

The 15th Annual Holiday Shop at Home will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Wahpeton Community Center. Event proceeds and silent auction money will go to Richland-Wilkin Kinship.

The 15th Annual Holiday Shop at Home is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Wahpeton Community Center. Here's everything you need to know about this year's event:

What is it? A marketplace of at-home businesses and a silent auction. All event proceeds and all of the funds raised from a silent auction will go directly to Richland-Wilkin Kinship.



