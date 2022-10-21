Everything to know about Holiday Shop at Home

The 15th Annual Holiday Shop at Home is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Wahpeton Community Center. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event:
What is it? A marketplace of at-home businesses and a silent auction. All event proceeds and all of the funds raised from a silent auction will go directly to Richland-Wilkin Kinship.
If I go, what should I know? Admission is free and lunch will be available for purchase. Items will include iced coffee and soups.
I want to participate besides shopping, how do I join in? If you have a business, silent auction item or an interest in volunteering, email amylbotz@gmail.com.
Amy Botz? Who’s she? A newcomer to leading Holiday Shop at Home, Botz participated in the 2021 event. She has her own book business in addition to working with Wilkin County Family Services in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Botz is proud to step up and assume the Holiday Shop at Home responsibilities. For several years, Holiday Shop at Home was led by Gloria Matz and her daughter, Jenn Hass.
How does Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen feel about welcoming a new friend? “Jenn and Gloria have been amazing, doing Holiday Shop at Home for all those years. We know that they needed to step back. That’s life. I was just thankful that we could have Holiday Shop at Home for as long as we have. I was letting the vendors know that we might not be able to have it this year, and Amy asked about what it would take to take things on,” Christensen said.
What kind of vendors can shoppers expect? Botz has nearly 20 vendors on her list and hopes to get more committed to Holiday Shop at Home, she said. Items for sale will include arts and crafts, health and wellness products, home fragrances, decor, cakes and cookies, jams, breads, pickled foods, spices, cosmetic items, linens for kitchens and bathrooms, Tupperware, athletic clothing, pet supplies, and more. “Some are new and some have been here in the past,” Botz said.
How does Christensen feel about silent auction proceeds going to Kinship? “It’s a blessing,” she said. “I’m so thankful. If Holiday Shop at Home didn’t happen, we’d have to find a way to make up the difference in funding. It’s become a consistent source of support for us.”
What are things like with Kinship right now? There are approximately 42 mentored youth-adult mentor matches, Christensen said. “In the last year, as things have normalized, we’ve had some amazing mentors step up,” she said. “I’m so thankful for that. It’s been so great to match up some of those kids who have waited so long.” The current waiting to be mentored list includes 12 youth and Christensen is mindful that mentoring needs often emerge.
What does Christensen want the public to know about Holiday Shop at Home? "These are local people, our local businesses and vendors, and we want to support them," she said. "Come, check out our local vendors. Think about your Christmas shopping. Think about Kinship. Make a day of it. The Community Center is nice, warm and cozy. It's a win-win when you're supporting Kinship and local businesses that belong to friends."
Where’s the Wahpeton Community Center? The center is located at 304 Fifth St. S. in Wahpeton.
