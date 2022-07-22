Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Monkeypox cases in the U.S. have become prevalent in the past few months as over 2,500 people have been confirmed to have it. Not just a nationwide issue, almost 16,000 cases have been confirmed globally within 72 countries, 66 of which have not historically tracked the disease, according to the CDC.

There has only been one reported outbreak in the U.S. previously. In 2003, 47 confirmed cases hit six midwestern states because pet prairie dogs became infected from being housed near imported mammals. This was the first time monkeypox had ever been seen outside Africa.



Tags

Load comments