Monkeypox cases in the U.S. have become prevalent in the past few months as over 2,500 people have been confirmed to have it. Not just a nationwide issue, almost 16,000 cases have been confirmed globally within 72 countries, 66 of which have not historically tracked the disease, according to the CDC.
There has only been one reported outbreak in the U.S. previously. In 2003, 47 confirmed cases hit six midwestern states because pet prairie dogs became infected from being housed near imported mammals. This was the first time monkeypox had ever been seen outside Africa.
Currently, Minnesota has 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox, all contained to the seven-county metropolitan area. North Dakota reported its first and only case Wednesday, July 20.
“The risk for monkeypox continues to be low in North Dakota,” Brenton Nesemeier, field services supervisor, said. “It is important to note that anyone can get monkeypox. Early identification of cases is important to prevent the spread of monkeypox, so the public should be aware of symptoms and seek care and testing from a trusted health care provider.”
This rare disease stems from the monkeypox virus, a variation of the variola virus. The lesser-cousin of smallpox has similar but milder symptoms and has rarely ever been fatal.
Unlike recent viruses that have an airborne spread, you can only get monkeypox through direct contact with infectious rashes and scabs or items they have been in contact with. Pregnant women can also spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta, according to the CDC.
The illness, which typically lasts two-to-four weeks, remains infectious from the onset of symptoms until fully healed with a new layer of skin formed. People without symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.
Symptoms include:
• Fever
• Headache
• Muscle aches and backache
• Swollen lymph nodes
• Chills
• Exhaustion
• A rash that looks like pimples or blisters that can appear on the face or inside the mouth and other parts of the body like hands, feet, chest and genitals.
What can be done to prevent further spread though?
The CDC recommends avoiding close skin-to-skin contact with anyone who has a rash that could be or is confirmed to be monkeypox. Don’t touch any bedding, towels or clothing that has been in contact with an infected person. This may mean waiting to try on clothes until they can be washed thoroughly.
As always, hands need to be washed with soap and water or with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. (You knew that right?)
Monkeypox has a vaccine available for folks who have been exposed to it or are at high risk of contracting it. Currently, eligible people will have been identified by public health officials as someone who’s had contact with another person with a confirmed case. Anyone with a sexual partner who has been diagnosed with monkeypox, or someone who has multiple sexual partners in an area where cases have been identified, are also eligible for the vaccine.
Healthcare, public health workers and orthopoxvirus-lab workers are also eligible to receive the vaccination.
There are currently two vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), JYNNEOS and ACAM2000. According to the CDC, there is a limited supply of JYNNEOS in the U.S., with shipments expected in the coming months. There is an ample amount of ACAM2000 vaccines, but they are not usable for people who have weakened immune systems, skin conditions such as dermatitis or eczema or are pregnant.
If properly administered before or after a recent exposure, the vaccines are effective tools to protect against the monkeypox virus. Folks are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second JYNNEOS shot and four weeks after their ACAM2000 shot. However, there is no data on the vaccine’s effectiveness relating solely to the current outbreak, reports the CDC.
There is no treatment tailored to monkeypox, yet. Antivirals used to protect against smallpox have been used to treat monkeypox because they are genetically similar, but it is unknown if they work the same.
Wilkin County Health and Human Services Specialist Ashley Wiertzema, said the guidance Public Health received from the state has been minimal so far.
“They said ‘yes we have it here’ and to consider people if they have unexplained rashes,” Wiertzema said. “We will tell people what the rash looks like and give them the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) hotline or mainline.”
If the public has questions, they can call MDH at 651-201-5414, Wiertzema explained.
“We’re mostly focused on supportive care right now,” Wiertzema said. “Since there isn’t any specific treatment we treat specific symptoms. For example, if someone has aches we give them Tylenol.”
With 20 cases total in Minnesota and North Dakota combined, and none recorded in Wilkin or Richland Counties, it’s important to remain calm. However, monkeypox can affect anyone, so remaining cautious as well, will be paramount.
Currently, monkeypox is not considered an endemic in Minnesota, according to Wiertzema. An endemic is when an infection has a constant baseline without external input. Chickenpox is considered an endemic in the U.S. while malaria is not considered one, even though it is in countries such as Sudan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to the National Library of Medicine.
