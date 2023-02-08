Ex-mayor among 6 candidates for Wahpeton’s 2 SVEDA reps

Simone Sandberg, retiring as an attorney and alternate municipal judge for the city of Wahpeton, was honored Monday, Feb. 6 by local leaders.
Mayor Brett Lambrecht recognized Sandberg’s 43-year career, including 16 years as a municipal judge. Sandberg’s legal services to community members included corporate counsel, estate planning, probate, tax law and general practice.
“Judge Sandberg has dedicated countless hours to our community, sharing her time and expertise with many community organizations including the Leach Public Library and Red Door Art Gallery,” said Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe, who read the proclamation. “(She is) a citizen with a commitment to always go the extra mile in order to make a difference and lift up her fellow members of the community.”
Sandberg did not give formal remarks Monday. She received a standing ovation from Lambrecht, council members and officials including City Attorney Brittany Hatting. Shortly after, attorney Jason Butts was sworn in as Wahpeton’s alternative municipal judge.
“Having an alternative municipal judge is necessary in the event that a conflict of interest would occur if (Municipal Judge Don) Krassin served as judge in a particular case,” Daily News previously reported.
SVEDA board candidates named, interviews pending
Six individuals have applied to represent Wahpeton on the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) board. Both positions representing the city are currently vacant. SVEDA’s eight-member board also includes two representatives each from Richland County, North Dakota, and Breckenridge and Wilkin County, Minnesota.
The candidates, as announced by Lambrecht, are Jake Kubela, Dan Spellerberg, Nicholas Nelson, Yoney Fobb, Casey Formaneck and Steve Dale. Lambrecht said the level of interest in serving on SVEDA’s board is great. Appointed candidates will fill the positions previously held by Brad Pauly, who retired, and Perry Miller, who resigned to avoid any possible conflict of interest.
Council Vice President and Councilman at large Kelly McNary will lead a panel of three council members who will interview the board candidates. The other panel members were not determined as of Monday. McNary was chosen, Lambrecht said, because Council President and 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz had led the interviews to fill last year’s council vacancy. Those interviews resulted in Councilman at large Shannon Schillinger’s appointment. They were conducted by Goltz and McNary, Daily News previously reported.
Formaneck and Nelson were among the six candidates for the at-large council member position. Nelson also ran in Wahpeton’s last mayoral election against the incumbent, Dale, plus Goltz and Lambrecht.
The panel of three council members would not be enough for a quorum. Because of this, it is likely that the SVEDA board candidate interviews will function like the council candidate interviews: no notifications as a public meeting, nor any official minutes taken or kept.
Library director speaks against ND bills
The North Dakota House of Representatives, as of Wednesday, Feb. 8, has not taken any new action on House Bill 1205. In its current form, the bill would ban libraries from possessing content deemed “explicit sexual material.”
“The bill defines explicit sexual material as a visual depiction of any of 12 listed subjects, including sexual intercourse, masturbation, sexual preferences, sexual identity and gender identity,” News Monitor reported in January.
A Jan. 17 hearing of the House Judiciary Committee included 76 testimonials. Leach Public Library Youth Service Librarian Rachel Kercher’s testimony was among the 65 against HB 1205.
“Please consider what this bill is saying and the lasting consequences that it could have for libraries and library users in our state,” Kercher wrote. “There are better ways to protect and nurture our children in a library setting, ways that do not involve blanket censorship.”
The North Dakota Senate, meanwhile, has not voted on Senate Bill 2123. In its current form, the bill addresses “depictions or written depictions of nude or partially denuded human figures posed or presented in a manner to exploit sex, lust or perversion.” A passage excluding schools, public libraries and art galleries is struck through in the bill’s current form.
A Jan. 23 hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee included 131 testimonials. Kercher’s testimony was among the 74 submitted against SB 2123.
“These bills, if passed, would require all public libraries to remove any titles that would be considered sexually explicit,” Leach Public Library Director Melissa Bakken said Monday in Wahpeton. “The courts have already decided on how to handle that. (This includes) whether images are on the cover or in the content of the book, along with any miscellaneous material that any patron may find offensive. If passed, librarians could face a class B misdemeanor for noncompliance.”
HB 1205 is sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-District 27, and state Rep. Vicky Steiner, R-District 37. SB 2123 is sponsored by state Sen. Todd Beard, R-District 23. The Senate Judiciary Committee includes state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25. Neither state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, nor state Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, serve on the House Judiciary Committee.
North Dakota librarians are actively following the content-related bills and asking for “Do Not Pass” recommendations, Bakken said.
Also …
Three council members were absent Monday: McNary, Goltz and 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn.
Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will both be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of President’s Day.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Wahpeton City Hall.