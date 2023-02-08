Ex-mayor among 6 candidates for Wahpeton’s 2 SVEDA reps

Retiring Wahpeton Municipal Judge Simone Sandberg, right, received a standing ovation from Mayor Brett Lambrecht and city council members Monday, Feb. 6. Sandberg has had a 43-year legal career and is considered an example of an 'extra mile' kind of citizen.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Simone Sandberg, retiring as an attorney and alternate municipal judge for the city of Wahpeton, was honored Monday, Feb. 6 by local leaders.

Mayor Brett Lambrecht recognized Sandberg’s 43-year career, including 16 years as a municipal judge. Sandberg’s legal services to community members included corporate counsel, estate planning, probate, tax law and general practice.

Attorney Jason Butts was sworn in Monday as Wahpeton's alternative municipal judge. He received the oath from Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe, foreground. Watching the oath is Assessor Carla Broadland.


