Ex-police officer Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in prison

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Kim Potter was sentenced Friday morning, Feb. 18, to two years in prison after she was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man. She will be required to serve 16 months of her sentence in prison, and she received credit for the 58 days she has already been incarcerated.
“This is one of the saddest cases I’ve had in my 20 years on the bench,” Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu said. “On the one hand, a young man was killed. On the other hand, a respected officer made a fatal error.”
On April 11, 2021, Potter stopped Wright’s car and tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. Wright got in his car and attempted to drive away at which point Potter shot him to death, mistaking her gun for a taser.
The case gained national attention due to its proximity to former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial and body-camera footage that shows Potter yelling, “I’ll tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!”
Following the incident, Potter resigned and was charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. She was convicted of both charges Dec. 23, 2021.
“To the family of Daunte Wright, I am so sorry that I brought the death of your son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew and the rest of your family, to your home,” Potter said prior to the sentencing decision.
Wright’s family spoke at Friday’s trial prior to the sentencing decision. They asked that Potter receive the maximum sentence.
“I ask that Kim Potter be held accountable and that the maximum sentence be applied, which is incomparable to the life sentence we have been given, because of her negligence,” Wright’s father Arbuey Wright said. “My son Daunte’s life was taken away, way too soon, and he’s never coming back, and it has affected my whole family.”
The Wright family’s attorneys Ben Crump and Jeff Storms stated the judge’s sentencing decision was “devastating.”
“Today’s sentencing of Kim Potter leaves the family of Daunte Wright completely stunned,” according to a news release from Crump and Storms.
The prosecution initially sought a longer-than-normal prison sentence and Potter faced a maximum of 15 years in prison. The presumptive sentence based on state guidelines was a period of 86 months, or seven years. On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the prosecution wrote “the presumptive sentence reflects the culpability of the Defendant’s recklessness in causing Daunte Wright’s death. The sanctity of Daunte Wright’s life deserved the protection of the law like any other person.” Potter’s defense sought probation.
“I recognize there will be those who disagree with the sentence, that I granted a significant downward departure does not in any way diminish Daunte Wright’s life. His life mattered,” Chu said. “To those who disagree and feel a longer prison sentence is appropriate, as difficult as it may be, please try to empathize with Ms. Potter’s situation.”
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said for the state’s part, they will continue their pursuit of equal justice.
“I accept her judgment. I urge everyone to accept her judgment. I don’t ask you to agree with her decision, which takes nothing away from the truth of the jury’s verdict. I know it is hurtful to loved ones of Daunte Wright. I ask that we remember the beauty of Daunte Wright, to keep his memory in our hearts, and to know that no number of years in prison could ever capture the wonder of this young man’s life,” Keith stated in a release. “There is no cause for celebration: no one has won. We all have lost, none more than Daunte Wright and the people who love him. None of us ever wanted Kim Potter to recklessly pull the wrong weapon and kill Daunte Wright.”
Potter’s sentencing came on the heels of the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man. Minneapolis police executed a no-knock warrant on Locke’s apartment, looking for his 17-year-old cousin who was implicated in a homicide in St. Paul, Minnesota. Locke’s funeral service was held Thursday, Feb. 17 at the same church where Wright was memorialized last April.
“Amir was not guilty of anything other than being young and Black in America,” Rev. Al Sharpton said during Locke’s service.
Locke’s death sparked renewed movement in the Minnesota legislature to restrict no-knock warrants. Rep. Athena Hollins (DFL-St. Paul) presented a bill to the House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy Committee Thursday that would only allow a judge to issue a no-knock warrant “if there is clear and convincing evidence of a significant, articulable, and imminent risk of death or great bodily harm to an individual confined without the individual’s consent at the location designated in the warrant.”
The bill, HF3398, was approved by the committee on a 10-9 vote and sent to the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee. The bill currently has no Senate companion.
Other provisions in the bill would:
prohibit the issuance of a no-knock warrant if the officer requesting the warrant has knowledge that a person with a disability lives at the designated location;
void a no-knock warrant and preclude use of information collected under the warrant if the application contains information the officer requesting the warrant knows is false;
require the Department of Public Safety to develop a standard no-knock search warrant application;
direct the attorney general and the Department of Public Safety to develop a four-hour training course on search, seizure, and obtaining and executing warrants; and
require the Peace Officer Standards and Training board to develop a model policy and learning objectives on search, seizure, and warrant processing and execution. Chief law enforcement officers would be required to adopt the model policy, according to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Many Republicans oppose the bill due to the already-stringent procedure of obtaining a no-knock warrant.
This story will be updated as further information presents itself.
