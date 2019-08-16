$75,000 expected to be re-allocated for mini-match grants

With a 3-0 vote, the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee is recommending the city allocate $75,000 for the mini-match grant program.
The $75,000 will come from sales tax revenue. Wahpeton previously funded the mini-match program in August 2018.
“I think it’s one of those programs where you can really see the effects when it’s done,” said 1st Ward Councilman Rory McCann, committee chairman.
Up to $15,000 is available from Wahpeton for any mini-match project. The city and individuals or businesses with projects are required to contribute equal amounts of funds.
“It’s a dollar-for-dollar matching grant program for signage, exterior demolition and cleanup of properties,” Community Development Director Chris DeVries said previously.
Projects in the last year that have used mini-match grant funding include:
• expansion of the Firehouse Pub
• new windows and doors for, plus cleanup of, the Citizens National Bank building, damaged by a January 2019 fire
• renovations to what became The Courtyard apartment complex; previously known as Community Homes, the site received a vast improvement by St. Aubin Apartments Central, LLC, DeVries said
Mini-match funding is also available for comparatively smaller projects including helping businesses receive signage or clean their parking lots. Some projects have cost Wahpeton less than $500 while others have required the city’s maximum contribution of $15,000.
“It has been a very useful fund,” DeVries said.
As of Monday, Aug. 12, the mini-match grant program had $7,000 in available funds. At least one party is interested in using mini-match funding once the reallocation is complete, DeVries said.
Wahpeton currently has $1.8 million in sales tax for economic development revenue, Finance Director Darcie Huwe said. Of that amount, up to $554,000 is available for allocation.
The finance committee also voted 3-0 to recommend an allocation of up to $35,000 for holiday lighting. Displays on the Leach Public Library lawn and Holiday Lane in Chahinkapa Park are expected to feature figures including snowmen and white rhinos.
“The thing with an up to amount is that we don’t have to spend all of it, but it is available,” McCann said.
Wahpeton is expected to purchase figures from Northern Lights Display, Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The holiday lighting allocation will pay for both figures and electrical work.
DeVries presented two scenarios. One, costing $19,700, included $13.700 for figures and $6,000 for electrical work. The other, costing $22,000, included $16,000 for figures and $6,000 for electrical work.
“Our current decorations on the library lawn have been there for a long time,” DeVries said.
Some Leach Public Library decorations may cross Second Avenue North and be displayed for one season only on the Richland County Courthouse lawn. Information shared at the committee meeting indicated that the courthouse lawn’s current electrical outlets are expected to not last beyond the 2019-20 winter season.
“If the county is even going to want anything of ours, this can provide a transition and let the outlets and lights go out together,” DeVries said.
Wahpeton’s wider holiday picture includes coming up with future plans for Dakota Avenue. Although it has been a tradition for volunteers to wrap lights around downtown trees, the trees’ height is becoming a growing problem.
Discussion also indicated an interest in lighting which could last past Christmas and into the winter months, as well as seeking more sponsors.
“We tried not to go too overboard this year since we’ll be looking at Dakota Avenue next year,” DeVries said.
Prior to the meeting, a flyer advertising a Wahpeton 150th anniversary rifle was published. The rifle, available through American Legacy Firearms of Fort Collins, Colorado, is not an official sesquicentennial item.
“It was not commissioned by the city or the 150th committee,” DeVries said. “This is an individual company that finds celebrations like this and creates rifles or other firearms. Other than the fact it says ‘Wahpeton’ on there, we don’t have anything to do with them.”
While the anniversary rifle is unauthorized, it is not prohibited. DeVries said American Legacy Firearms has every right to create their items and interested residents can contact them.
Councilwoman Renelle Bertsch, 2nd Ward, was absent.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
