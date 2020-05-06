Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, bad guys were spoofing Netflix emails in an attempt to collect your sensitive information. With more and more people looking for at-home entertainment, Netflix has gained over 15 million new subscribers. Cybercriminals are happily taking advantage of this larger audience!
Netflix themed phishing attacks can vary from phony email alerts accusing you of non-payment to offering you free streaming access during the pandemic. Both of these strategies include a link that takes you to a fake Netflix page designed to gather your information and deliver it to the bad guys.
Use the following tips to stay safe:
• These types of scams aren’t limited to Netflix. Other streaming services like Disney+ and Spotify are also being spoofed. Remember that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.
• Never click on a link that you weren’t expecting. Even if it appears to be from a company or service you recognize.
• When an email asks you to log in to an account or online service, log in to your account through your browser — not by clicking the link in the email. This way, you can ensure you’re logging into the real website and not a phony look-alike.
Stop, Look, and Think. Don’t be fooled.
The KnowBe4 Security Team
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.