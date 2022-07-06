WAHPETON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has selected North Dakota State College of Science’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Technology program to be an Unmanned Aircraft Systems - Collegiate Training Initiative program or the UAS-CTI.
The FAA’s UAS-CTI program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), commonly referred to as drones. In order to qualify for the initiative, schools must offer a bachelor’s or associate degree in UAS or a degree with a minor, concentration, or certificate in UAS. Schools must provide curriculum covering various aspects of UAS training, including hands-on flight practice, maintenance, uses, applications, privacy concerns, safety, and federal policies concerning UAS.
“This recognition demonstrates that NDSCS provides the highest quality education to our students. We are excited to be a part of the UAS-CTI training initiative – it will help further strengthen and grow our UAS program,” Vice President for Instructional Affairs Dr. Lisa Karch said.
Seth Simonson, assistant professor for construction management, land surveying and civil engineering and UAS at NDSCS said, “The opportunity for NDSCS students to gain this skill or continue their education with UAS provides even more significance and experience to their already valuable education. NDSCS is committed to and prepared to educate students into the future for UAS.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.