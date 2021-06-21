Fourteen budding cooks and chefs recently faced the chopping block.
The 2021 North Dakota State College of Science Culinary Intensive concluded Thursday, June 17 with a variant of the competitive cooking show “Chopped.” Two teams presented multi-course meals to a panel of judges.
The winners received bragging rights. All contestants hopefully received motivation and direction.
“We’re hoping this week will give the answers to three questions,” said Chef Kyle Armitage, a culinary arts professor. “Is cooking a career or a hobby? Do I want to go to school for this? Finally, do I want to go to NDSCS for this?”
Beginning Sunday, June 13, the Culinary Intensive was designed to provide a realistic experience for participants.
“We’re putting them through what a commercial kitchen feels like. They’re working with a lot of people,” Armitage said.
The Chopped teams received their required ingredients the night before their competition. The competition itself lasted for only 90 minutes.
“As leaders, all we really did was give a few recommendations. We ourselves didn’t pick up a knife today. Everything anyone did was on their own,” Armitage said.
Armitage led Team I. Chef B.J. Whitmore led Team II. Whitmore agreed with Armitage about the self-reliance of the Chopped participants.
“They came in with really strong plans today and just kept their eyes on the clock. That’s all we had to make sure of,” Whitmore said.
Team I’s menu included a Cornish game hen glazed in a garlic sauce, roasted cauliflower and broccoli with butter and bacon on a kale leaf, vegetarian soup, bread toasted with butter and vegetable oil and a strawberry cream cheese tart with a graham cracker base, blueberry jam and homemade whipped cream.
Team II’s menu included a Cornish game hen with leeks, chives and a honey glaze, roasted cauliflower and broccoli with a chopped kale and artichoke dip with a homemade mayonnaise base, bread toasted in the same pan and with the same flavoring as the roasted vegetables and a graham cracker dessert with lemon filling, a strawberry topping and ice cream.
“This is the culmination of the week,” said Tana Erbes, an NDSCS program outreach specialist who served as one of the Chopped judges.
Erbes’ fellow judges included Ken Kompelien, NDSCS’ interim Vice President of academic affairs; Brooke Thomas, a culinary arts alumna and the dining and food services director at Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge, Minnesota; and Mary Uhren, a retired culinary arts instructor.
“I’m just impressed by the enthusiasm you bring,” Kompelien said. “It was fun to see that. I hope you learned a lot this week and if these (meals) are any indication, I think you’ll be pretty successful.”
Uhren, who taught at NDSCS for 33 years, said taking part in Chopped felt like being home.
“Kyle and I started this camp (the Intensive) many years ago,” Uhren said.
Armitage, Whitmore and others had the opportunity to watch how Culinary Intensive participants built on their own strengths and worked with others. For Chopped, the idea was to create a main course, two side dishes and a dessert. Ultimately, Team II narrowly defeated Team I.“The students really like competitions,” Armitage said. “They watch the cooking shows, so to be a part of their own is a lot of fun.”
When not in the kitchen, students checked out what the Twin Towns Area and Southern Red River Valley had to offer.
“We’re hoping they get the most out of learning more about the industry,” Armitage said. “It’s in dire need right now. If we can get 4-5 students to say, ‘This is is, this is the career for me,’ that’s what we want.”
