Fact-checking Capitol breach conspiracies

Misinformation about riot participants and the presence of antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters at the Capitol breach on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, has been widespread.
Facial recognition of antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters
Claim: A Washington Times article was widely circulated on Jan. 6 and 7 that claimed a facial recognition company identified several rioters as antifa and connected another rioter with the Black Lives Matter protests.
The article stated, “A retired military officer told The Washington Times that the firm XRVision used its software to do facial recognition of protesters and matched two Philadelphia antifa members to two men inside the Senate.” It went on to state, “One has a tattoo that indicates her is a Stalinist sympathizer.”
Also included in the article was, “XRVision also has identified another man who, while not known to have antifa links, is someone who shows up at climate and Black Lives Matter protests in the West.”
Wednesday evening, when Congress reconvened, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-District 1, furthered the rumors, citing The Washington Times’ facial recognition article.
Facts: The Washington Times' article was taken down on Jan. 7 as hundreds of people across social media platforms disputed information in the article. It was then reposted later on Jan. 7 with a correction reading, "An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that XRVision facial recognition software identified Antifa members among rioters who stormed the Capitol Wednesday. XRVision did not identify any Antifa members. The Washington Times apologizes to XRVision for the error. Facial recognition software has identified neo-Nazis and other extremists as participants in Wednesday’s assault on the U.S. Capitol."
The two men referenced in The Washington Times' article— pictured inside the Senate, one wearing a yellow sweatshirt with hand tattoos, and the other, to the left, wearing a dark parka and blue surgical mask — were featured on the Philadelphia antifa website in September 2018, for being local Nazis.
The website reads, “Tankersley was a nazi long before MDS or KSS were founded, participating in rallies by the National Alliance, The Aryan Nations and the KKK, among others white power groups.”
The tattoo on the man’s hand is not a hammer and sickle, as purported by The Washington Times, though the symbol looks similar. It is an exact replica of a main character’s tattoo from a video game called Dishonored, a first-person action-adventure game in which a man-turned-assassin seeks revenge in a plague-ridden city.
Pictured Wednesday wearing face paint and animal horns, the shirtless rioter “who shows up at climate and Black Lives Matter protests” is a popular far-right figure from Arizona, nicknamed the “QAnon Shaman” and “Q Shaman.” QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory.
A Tweet with a picture of him from a 2020 Black Lives Matter began circulating Wednesday. The comparison photo from June 2020 used in the Tweet crops out the sign he is carrying which reads, “Q Sent Me.” In November 2020, he was pictured wearing a similar outfit in pro-Trump protests outside of Maricopa election center in Phoenix, Arizona. One side of his sign reads, “Hold the line patriots, God wins,” and the other side reads, “Q Sent Me.”
Lin Wood, a pro-Trump defamation lawyer Tweeted "Indisputable photographic evidence that antifa violently broke into Congress today," with a picture of the Q Shaman. Wood's account has since been suspended.
The Q Shaman replied directly to Wood's Tweet on Jan. 6, writing, "Mr. Wood. I am not antifa or blm. I'm a Qanon & digital soldier. My name is Jake & I marched with the police & fought against BLM & ANTIFA in PHX. Look up OAN's coverage of July 4ths rally in PHX capital. I was standing against the BLM mob out numbered but unphased. Look it up..."
Bus of antifa rioters
Claim: Washington, D.C., police escorted four shuttle buses of antifa members into D.C. prior to the riots on Jan. 4. Tweets claiming this usually featured a video of a man claiming state troopers waited for antifa members to unload from the buses before taking their own defensive positions.
Fact: The video has been circulating since Dec. 8, where it was posted on Facebook with the hashtags, “#StPaul #Minnesota on 12/5/20 #Antifa #BLM being bused in for the #Rally with a police escort.” The video then hit Twitter, an account Tweeted the video on Dec. 8. Reuters provided a full breakdown of the misinformation.
Podium-stealing man is BLM protester
Claim: The man carrying a lectern Wednesday partook in Black Lives Matter protests. Tweets claiming this features photos of the lectern thief, who is allegedly the same man posing in a black and white photo, with Black Lives Matter flags seen in the background.
Fact: The man carrying the lectern during Wednesday’s riot was identified as a Parrish, Florida, man. A news article from the Bradenton Herald located in Bradenton, Florida, states, “Screenshots posted by social media users and taken from what appear to be Johnson’s Facebook feed show him documenting his trip to Washington D.C. to participate in protests surrounding the certification of the presidential election.”
A Facebook post from a woman who appears to know of the man states he attended Lakewood Ranch Baptist in Sarasota, Florida. In her post she states, “And he spends his time mocking BLM. What a great Christian example.”
The man and his wife appear to have deleted their social media accounts following the viral picture of him carrying the lectern.
Bricks left out for protesters
Claim: Bricks appeared on sidewalks before the protests, and are left overnight. Tweets, like this one posted at 8:31 a.m. ET on Jan. 5, 2021, show pictures of bricks that mysteriously appeared on sidewalks outside of Freedom Plaza.
Fact: The bricks and bags of sand were being used for construction, as seen in a video posted in reply to the above, linked Tweet. In the video, posted at 9:40 a.m. on Jan. 4, construction workers can be seen using the materials on the same sidewalk. The original Tweet received 18,700 Retweets as of Jan. 6. The account owner later Tweeted a picture of herself dressed in a bulletproof vest and Trump 2020 beanie. She also Tweeted a video of rioters handling a gigantic painted banner of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tearing up the Constitution on the steps of the Capitol.
