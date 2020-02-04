A one-year $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to two women who will begin first or second year college studies in 2020. Only one will be awarded per state.
The Foundation for Agricultural Education and Development (FAED) in cooperation with Women Involved in Farm Economics (WIFE) offers the Marilyn Spiker/Sheila Massey Memorial scholarships.
The student must be a woman enrolling in an agricultural-related field. Examples are Agronomy, Agricultural Economics, Agricultural Engineering, Veterinary Medicine, Extension Education, or a related field. The student must include two letters of recommendation plus a current photo with the application.
Special consideration will be given to an applicant who is a member, or the daughter, granddaughter, sister, or niece of a member, of FAED and/or WIFE provided her grades and qualifications equal or exceed those of other applicants.
Applications can be obtained online at www.nationalwife.org/faed or by contacting the state WIFE scholarship chairman Phyllis Howatt, 1409 12th Ave., Langdon, ND 58249. Contact her at 701-256-2151 or howphy@midco.net if you have any questions. She must have the applications by March 15, 2020.
One winner will be selected for North Dakota and her application will be forwarded to the national scholarship chairman in Nebraska whose committee will select the final two winners. The national winners will be announced by May 1, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.