Day two of the Wilkin County Fair will continue most of the usual fair activities from the day before with a variety of special events going on as well.
Friday, Aug. 16 is the first day involving the Twin Town Gardeners’ Market, which is partnering with the fair to offer their food from 4-8 p.m.
“We’ve never tied in before with the farmer’s market and they’re going to be there,” Wilkin County Fair Board member Darral Nordick said. “If somebody wants to check out the produce or any baked goods they should be available Friday and Saturday.”
The first event of the day is 4-H livestock judging at 9 a.m. and the annual spelling bee begins at 11 a.m. on the Earthen Stage. The midway games and rides open at 1 p.m. Friday.
One of the traditional fair attractions being offered is a balloon artist with Kim Gordon showcasing her talent from 1-3:30 p.m.
“We haven’t had her before,” Nordick said. “She’s just going to set up in one place with balloons so kids can go over to her and they can tell her what they want.”
Gordon won’t be the only one entertaining children as there will also be free face painting done by PiKadilly’s Pam Kinneberg at the Commercial Building. Children can also participate in the pedal pull at the Earthen Stage at 4 p.m.
For the adult crowd, antique classic cars and motorcycles will be on display from 4-8 p.m. The always popular antique tractor, car and motorcycle parade will take place at 6 p.m.
Along with standard bingo, there will also be Free Kids Book Bingo from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Animal lovers can tune in for a demonstration by Chahinkapa Zoo at 3 p.m.
There will be bicycle and cash raffle drawings available for purchase throughout the day and will be drawn at 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. respectively.
Music will be provided by Out of the Blue on the Earthen Stage at 6:30 p.m. Capping off the day at 8 p.m. is the 28th Annual Princess Pageant with Out of the Blue also playing music during the pageant.
