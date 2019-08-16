4 Fair Things To Know Today

1. Kids Day: Youth-driven activities abound at Wilkin County Fair Friday, Aug. 16. The spelling bee is at 11 a.m., free kids book bingo runs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Little Farm Hands at 1 p.m. Free ice cream bars handed out from 2-4 p.m. at the Old School House.
2. All About Animals: 4-H Livestock judging starts at 9 a.m. Friday, the petting zoo – Old McDonald’s Farm – runs 1-9 p.m., and Chahinkapa Zoo brings in animals for a demonstration at 3 p.m. A dairy lesson plan will be shared at the Old School House from 1-4 p.m.
3. Check out the Wheels: The Antique Classic Car and Motorcycle Show runs 4-8 p.m. Friday with the parade at 6 p.m., Kids Pedal pull is at 4 p.m., and the youth bicycle drawing is at 5:30 p.m.
4. Junior princesses: The 28th Annual Princess Pageant starts at 7 p.m. on the Earthen Stage with music by Out of the Blue.
