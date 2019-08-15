1. The Wilkin County Fair opens today! Admission is $2 per person per day and Midway rides and games open Thursday at 4 p.m. Wristbands sold for rides. The fair is held in Welles Memorial Park.

2. Eats: St. Mary’s Food Stand and the 4-H Canteen open for lunch at 11 a.m.

3. Projects: Commercial and 4-H building will be open to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday. Poultry and Rabbit Judging is at 5 p.m.

4. Activities: Bingo will be held at the Bingo Shelter from 5-9 p.m., sponsored by Cowgirl Volleyball. Blindfold Lawnmower Race starts at 5:30 p.m. All-day duct tape contest for youth up to age 18 can be found in the 4-H Exhibit Building. Tae Kwon Do exhibition at 5:30 p.m. on the Earthen Stage.

5. On Stage: Check out the talent of your friends and neighbors at 7 p.m. on the Earthen Stage. Nashville recording artist Deriann Leigh takes the stage at 9 p.m.

