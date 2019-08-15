The Wilkin County Fair’s events for Saturday, Aug. 17 begin at 11 a.m. The big draws for the day include a pair of pulling competitions.

The first is a 12 p.m. horse and pony pull, followed by a 2 p.m. tractor pull. Darral Nordick is the contact for the horse and pony pull and Mike Tolbert is the go-to man for the tractor competition.

Another big event taking place that day is the Pre-Teen Princess Pageant. Ages 9-12 are allowed to participate and it begins at 7 p.m. on the Earthen Stage. Like the day before, Out of the Blue will be playing music before and during the show.

Emergency Services Appreciation Day begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with a 6 p.m. parade. The parade will also feature antique tractors. Participants can contact Cole DeFries.

The Twin Town Farmer’s Market will be active once again from 12-4 p.m.

A scavenger hunt for cash prizes starts at 3 p.m. There will also be a chance to win cash in a drawing for children 11-18.

There will be a knockerball and dunk tank running from 2-9 p.m.

