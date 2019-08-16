The final day of the Wilkin County Fair is Sunday, Aug. 18. Just like most years, the big event to cap off the weekend is the demolition derby in Welles Memorial Park.
The competition is at 2 p.m. and will involve a $10 cover charge for anyone older than 5. To park a vehicle in a designated space around the derby, fans can pay a $35 fee, which includes the admission wristband. Vehicles are admitted at 11 a.m.
To participate in the derby, drivers can contact Stewart or Ryan Orth.
In the past, there have been full-weld compacts and full-sized chained classes. This year will add another class with full-sized chained pickups.
“We just brought that in this year because a bunch of other places around here were going to do it. We brought it up to the fair board and added another class,” Stewart Orth said.
Along with the official derby, there will be a kids’ power-wheel derby and a coin hunt between heats. A keg water war by the fire departments will also take place during the derby.
￼There will be a 3 p.m. 4-H State Fair meeting and award winners will be recognized at 4 p.m as part of the Wilkin County Fair Program. The awards are for 4-H, Wilkin County Hall of Fame, Emerging Leaders, Outstanding Senior Citizens and Century Farm acknowledgements.
Merriam’s Midway Show rides and games run from 1-6 p.m. on the final day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.