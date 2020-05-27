A Fairmount, North Dakota man is facing a felony charge related to a Memorial Day incident at Econofoods, Wahpeton.
Brandon Donald Prochnow, 32, made his initial appearance in Richland County District Court Wednesday, May 27. Prochnow has been charged with endangering by fire or explosion, a class B felony-level crime.
Through an investigation by the Wahpeton Police Department, Prochnow is accused of intentionally starting or maintaining a fire and recklessly placing another person in danger of death or bodily injury, while doing so “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”
On Monday, May 25, the Wahpeton Police Department received a report that a male was trying to light a brown car on fire in the Econofoods parking lot. Responding to the call, officers allegedly found Prochnow sitting inside his brown car with a fire burning outside its rear door.
“Staff from Econofoods were trying to extinguish the fire but the defendant was inhibiting their efforts,” court documents state. “An officer observed a bottle of charcoal lighter fluid, as well as other flammable materials, sitting next to the fire.”
Prochnow is accused of exhibiting an extreme indifference to the value of human life because the fire he allegedly set was in close proximity to people who were pumping gas at nearby gas pumps.
“The defendant’s actions also endangered the lives of the people inside Econofoods, which was also in close proximity to the fire that the defendant started,” documents continue.
Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court, ordered Prochnow to undergo drug testing, court records state. Records do not currently name a defense attorney. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota.
A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment for the endangering charge has not yet been scheduled.
Prochnow is scheduled to appear in Richland County District Court on Monday, June 22 regarding a separate charge of aggravated assault. The charge relates to a May 6, 2020 incident in the 900 block, Harrison Road, Wahpeton. Aggravated assault is a class C-level felony.
In April, Prochnow entered a not guilty plea to a class B misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday, June 8 for a misdemeanor dispositional conference.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.
Prochnow is currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
