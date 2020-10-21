Fairmount man killed in head on impact crash

A 71-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle head on impact crash Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Robert Kinn Jr. was from Fairmount, North Dakota. He was driving a 1999 Honda CRV and not wearing a seatbelt, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported.
At approximately 7:20 p.m., the Honda was traveling northbound on County Road 81, one mile north of Highway 11 and six miles west of Fairmount. The gravel road was wet and slushy and the weather was cloudy with some wind and snowfall.
At the same time, a 2014 9410R John Deere four-wheel drive pulling cultivator was being driven by Charles Schultz, 71. Schultz, a resident of Hankinson, North Dakota, was traveling southbound on County Road 81. He was wearing his seatbelt.
“Around a mile north of Highway 11, the John Deere attempted a move to the shoulder and the Honda struck the left front outside dual of the John Deere,” the highway patrol stated. “The driver of the Honda was removed from the vehicle and treated by first responders.”
Kinn was transported to CHI St. Francis, Breckenridge, Minnesota. He was pronounced deceased at 8:44 p.m. Schultz was not injured.
In addition to the highway patrol, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Hankinson Ambulance and Fairmount crash and rescue responded at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.
