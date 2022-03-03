Fairmount man surrenders after five-hour standoff Thursday

A five-hour standoff between an armed man and law enforcement in Fairmount, North Dakota, came to a close around 3 p.m. Thursday, March 3.
Adam Prochnow, 25, has been confirmed as the suspect sought after the Tuesday, March 1 fire at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton. Prochnow, who was charged Thursday with arson, had allegedly barricaded himself in a Fairmount home with firearms after setting a garage on fire.
Prochnow surrendered and was transported Thursday afternoon to the Cass County Jail in Fargo, North Dakota.
"It was meant to cause a lot more damage than it actually did," Sheriff Larry Leshovsky said Thursday about the improvised explosive device (IED) that was identified following Tuesday's fire in Wahpeton.
The IED went off after Prochnow allegedly used the Richland County Law Enforcement Center's public entrance, then exited, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Wahpeton Police Department, Richland County Sheriff's Office, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and national Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), began an investigation which resulted in identifying Prochnow as a suspect. Prochnow was reportedly on probation in Richland County, North Dakota.
"We have had experience with this individual and we do know that mental illness is a factor," Leshovsky said.
The use of an IED in Wahpeton resulted in a bomb squad searching the Fairmount home that Prochnow was barricaded in. The search turned up small firearms.
A special response team, state troopers and local law enforcement agencies were among those responding in Fairmount, which began shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday. The garage fire took place at First and Second Avenue, Fairmount, Forum News Service reported. Soon after, Fairmount Public School went on lockdown, which was lifted during the 3 p.m. hour.
"ATF and state troopers are on the scene,” Daily News reported at 11:45 a.m. Thursday. “Communications with the suspect aren’t working. He is not responding to calls.”
During the standoff, Fairmount from First to Second streets and Main to Third streets were blocked. In addition to the school lockdown, residents were told to stay inside or join the lockdown at the school.
“The fire is slowing and flaring up, and it does not appear that firefighters are battling it at this time due to the armed man inside,” Daily News reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Prochnow's social media history was discussed during the standoff. One video he posted showed "something strapped to his chest,” according to Valley News Live. Prochnow also reportedly said he burned down the garage with his car inside because if “he can’t have it, nobody can” and that he loves his family, pets and country, but hates the government and the police.
