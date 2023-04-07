Fairmount native reaches out to ND legislators

Editor’s Note: Throughout the 68th North Dakota Legislative Assembly, we’ve reported on both bills and citizens engaging with state senators and representatives. Daily News recognizes the importance of various points of view being presented. Letters to the editor, as well as pitches for potential articles, can be sent to editor@wahpetondailynews.com.
With a 56-36 vote Monday, April 3, the North Dakota House of Representatives sustained Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto of Senate Bill 2231. The bill, introduced by state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, had previously passed 34-12 in the Senate, passed 60-32 in the House, been vetoed by Burgum and passed again 37-9 in the Senate.
SB 2231 concerned preferred pronoun discriminatory practices and school policies on expressed gender. In its most recent form, much of the bill related to school policies.
“Unless otherwise required by law, a board of a school district, a public school, or a teacher in a private school may not adopt a policy or practice regarding expressed gender; provide or authorize classroom instruction recognizing expressed gender; or provide or require professional development recognizing expressed gender,” SB 2231 stated.
The bill also stated that policies concerning specific students’ expressed genders or preferred pronouns should be “made in consultation with, and with the expressed approval of, the student’s parents or guardians.”
Although North Dakota representatives sustained SB 2231’s veto, some residents feel that the situation is not yet over.
“If we’re requiring parental consent, that brings up a very dangerous road for queer youth who don’t have that parental support or who are worried what that support looks like,” Mia Halvorson said. “My biggest fear is that we’re going to create a physical safety concern, something that wasn’t there before.”
Halvorson, originally from Fairmount, North Dakota, is currently an intern with a social service agency in the state. Poised to graduate from college this May, Halvorson said she has been searching for jobs. She hopes to be employed at a public school in a small North Dakota town like Fairmount. The only thing holding Halverson back from applying to North Dakota schools, she wrote to several state legislators, is legislation like SB 2231.
“I take issue with the direct contrast between this bill and my ethical responsibilities,” Halvorson wrote. “I’ve utilized scientific research through online databases on my own to understand the impact of this bill, and I don't see how this positively benefits schools.”
Prior to the April 3 vote, Halvorson wrote to several legislators about the many issues she saw with SB 2231. Some of those issued had been previously identified by Gov. Burgum.
“(Burgum said) Luick's bill improperly injects the state into local matters and puts teachers in a difficult position,” Fargo News Service reported.
"The teaching profession is challenging enough without the heavy hand of state government forcing teachers to take on the role of pronoun police,” Burgum wrote. “Parents, teachers and administrators using compassion, empathy and common sense can address individual and infrequent situations that may arise."
North Dakota District 25’s legislators include Luick, Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, also a Republican, and Rep. Alisa Mitskog, a member of the Democratic-Nonpartisan League. Halvorson wrote to nearly two-thirds of legislators, she said, considering factors like voting histories.
“I did receive some responses from Democratic lawmakers, with some saying that they would continue to sustain the veto. They called the bill dangerous and not needed. One response disappointed me. It was just ‘Good luck with your future endeavors.’ I also received one from a Republican who had voted against the bill. They said we needed to pay more attention to actual issues like poverty instead of pronouns,” Halvorson said.
Halvorson’s letter included the statement of a dire fact.
“If the veto is overridden, my decision to work in North Dakota public schools will be no more,” she wrote. “I have discussed this matter with others who want to work in a school setting here, and some are making the same decision. I understand this may look like a slim few leaving the system, but our schools are drained. There are not enough; this bill will dwindle that even more.”
The 68th North Dakota Legislative Assembly, limited to 80 legislative days, is expected to conclude by early May. Halvorson currently has her eye on other bills that she said would impact schools and students.
• House Bill 1522 relates to preferred pronouns and providing accommodations to transgender students. The bill currently has language similar to the vetoed SB 2231. It was previously approved 73-19 by the House and 37-10 by the Senate and as of April 3, awaits action by the House in reflection of the amendments.
• Senate Bill 2260 relates to fundamental parental rights, parental involvement in education and parental right to consent to medical treatment of the parent’s child. It was approved 40-6 by the Senate, but has not yet been voted on by the House.
• House Bill 1249 requires schools to designate their athletic teams and sports for male, female, or coed participation. It passed 78-15 in the House and 38-9 in the Senate and awaits Burgum’s signature or veto.
• House Bill 1254 prohibits procedures including castrations, vasectomies, hysterectomies and mastectomies being performed on minors, as well as the supplying of any drugs with the purpose of aligning a minor’s sex with the minor’s perception of their sex. It passed 66-25 in the Senate and 37-10 in the House and awaits Burgum’s signature or veto.
“It’s hard to keep track of them all,” Halvorson said. “I have sat down and thought through my moral ethics, my personal ethics and my work ethics. I’ve thought about the whole pronoun issue and the bathroom accommodations issue. This is how I feel.”
North Dakota District 25’s Senate and House trio is expected to attend “Coffee with Legislators.” The forum will be held at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Hankinson Senior Center, Hankinson, North Dakota.