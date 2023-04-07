Fairmount native reaches out to ND legislators

A recent veto of North Dakota Senate Bill 2231 has been sustained. The bill concerned preferred pronoun discriminatory practices and school policies on expressed gender. In its most recent form, much of the bill related to school policies.

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Editor’s Note: Throughout the 68th North Dakota Legislative Assembly, we’ve reported on both bills and citizens engaging with state senators and representatives. Daily News recognizes the importance of various points of view being presented. Letters to the editor, as well as pitches for potential articles, can be sent to editor@wahpetondailynews.com.

With a 56-36 vote Monday, April 3, the North Dakota House of Representatives sustained Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto of Senate Bill 2231. The bill, introduced by state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, had previously passed 34-12 in the Senate, passed 60-32 in the House, been vetoed by Burgum and passed again 37-9 in the Senate.

Mia Halvorson.


