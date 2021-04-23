The mausoleum at Fairview Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton, has expanded. A new columbarium, which will hold urns of the deceased, was recently installed.
Featuring golden tile in the shape of a cross and black granite tile surrounding the gold, the columbarium will differ slightly from other mausoleum structures.
“There’ll be engraving on the tile itself, with no need for tomb plaques,” said Janet Gagelin, Fairview. “It allows for 60 total placements.”
Having arrived in Wahpeton from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the columbarium was installed by cemetery staffers. The new structure follows recent upgrades to Fairview’s corner storage building.
“We’re being proactive,” Gagelin said.
Prior to the columbarium’s installation, Fairview was the site for research intended to further the “BillionGraves” project. Elders Brennon Peck and Zackery Prior, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), photographed burial sites.
“We’re called on two-year missions,” Peck said. “We get sent all over the place. I was originally sent to Ukraine, but due to COVID-19, I was sent back here.”
LDS missionaries have been traveling, visiting cemeteries to take pictures of individual headstones. Information is uploaded to BillionGraves’ online database.
“We hope it will give back to the community that has been so kind to our missionaries, and give them more to do in quarantine by engaging in their genealogy online,” Sister Jamie Erdmann said.
BillionGraves can be visited at billiongraves.com/search/cemetery.
Many people are appreciative of BillionGraves, Peck said. They like having the opportunity to learn more about family members without having to be worried about weather or distance.
“It’s been really good for me, being able to help people,” Prior said. “Family is so important and this is a really good project.”
While Elders Peck and Prior’s mission is based in Bismarck, North Dakota, the missionaries serve North Dakota, South Dakota and portions of Minnesota, Nebraska and Montana.
