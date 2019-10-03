Fall community blood screens to be held

The Rotary Club of Wahpeton-Breckenridge will be holding community blood screenings at a discounted price from 6-9:30 am from Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 and will be held at CHI Health St Francis in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
This community service will be provided by Rotary Club, Essentia Clinic, Sanford Clinic and CHI Health St. Francis.
“It wouldn’t work without the clinics and hospital labs all working together,” said Pam Erlandson of the Rotary Club. “The staff from the clinic work so well and so smoothly. It only takes about ten minutes.”
These blood screenings are a preventative health service to assess and detect your risk of diseases, conditions and potential illnesses. The cost of the screening is $50. The average charge for a screening is often more than $300. Additionally, it is more cost-effective to take steps to prevent disease through screenings and health management rather than pay for treatments.
The screenings include kidney function, liver function, cholesterol, sodium, potassium, triglycerides, glucose and much more. Results will be mailed out to participants the following day. Those participants can utilize their results from the screenings with their primary physician.
The Rotary Club holds this event in the spring and in the fall of each year. This is their 11th year of holding the screenings. Their volunteers make the appointments with the hospital and also call participants the night before to remind them of their appointment as well as to fast 8-10 hours before their scheduled time.
“It’s a way to support our community and the health of our community. It’s so much more affordable and for some people, it gives them so many results. It’s a good way to keep track of your health,” Erlandson said.
Pre-registration and fasting is required for these limited appointments. If you would like to make an appointment, call 218-643-0123.
