The Wahpeton Fire Department responded twice in less than 16 hours to Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28 calls in the city.
Tuesday’s situation happened just before 8 p.m. Fire Chief Brent Finnie confirmed there was a false alarm at Heritage Square, 500 Dakota Ave. in downtown Wahpeton.
Wednesday’s situation happened just after 10 a.m. Work was being done at Schulz Hall, a dormitory at North Dakota State College of Science, when an alarm was triggered. Similar to Tuesday, there were no damages or injuries reported and local police also responded.
Fire safety is important in all seasons and Daily News asked Chief Finnie about his recommendations for a happy, healthy new year.
“Replace your batteries in your alarms and make sure to check your smoke detectors,” Finnie said. “That’s always important.”
Many people enjoy the warmth from a fireplace in winter. That warmth is even better with some peace of mind.
“Clean your fireplaces before you use them. That’s a huge thing. We’ve already had to respond to situations like that,” Finnie said.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), in association with FEMA, has launched the “Put a Freeze on Winter Fires” campaign. There is helpful information for both the holidays and beyond. For example, a Christmas tree should be disposed of not long after the holidays, especially once it is dry.
“Heating is the second leading cause of U.S. home fires and home fire injuries and third leading cause of home fire deaths,” NFPA stated. “December, January and February are the peak months for heating fires.”
Space heaters are often involved in home heating equipment fires. The account for more than two of every five fires, or 44% total. These type of fires also often result in injuries and deaths. Still, safety is possible.
“Plug only one heat-producing appliance, like a space heater, into an electrical outlet at a time. Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from any heat source,” NFPA stated.
It is also a good idea to be responsible with your chimneys and vents. NFPA recommends having a qualified professional clean and inspect those structures at least every year.
“Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep it outside at least 10 feet from your home and any nearby buildings,” NFPA stated.
Here in the Twin Towns Area, the Wahpeton Fire Department continues seeking volunteer firefighters.
“We did recently receive an application and we’ll have another one coming in. We are always looking for more people to join,” Finnie said.
For more information, or to apply for the fire department, contact any Wahpeton firefighter or visit wahpeton.com. Visit “Departments,” “Fire Department” and on the fire department page, “Membership,” to see the application.