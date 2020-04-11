Familiar, gorgeous-looking ‘Ladyhawke’ gets much right

Daily News Film Critic Frank Stanko is keeping busy while theaters are closed with Retro Reviews. This weekend, he looks at “Ladyhawke,” which opened in theaters on April 12, 1985.
Philippe Gaston (Matthew Broderick), the “Mouse,” often stretches the truth. A wisecracking, on the run medieval thief, the Mouse cleans up his act for a pair of lovers.
The Mouse claims Etienne of Navarre (Rutger Hauer) insisted he save the hawk that Isabeau of Anjou (Michelle Pfeiffer) is cursed to exist as from dawn to dusk. Navarre is cursed to exist as a wolf from dusk to dawn.
“For she is my life, my last and best reason for living,” Mouse claims Navarre said. “One day we will know such happiness as two people dream of, but never do.”
Considering he barely knows Navarre and Isabeau, the Mouse sure has a good idea of the depths of their feelings for each other. It takes a steadfast mate to not leave the side of someone you can only fleetingly share a species with.
“Ladyhawke,” directed by Richard Donner (“Superman,” “The Goonies”), gets a lot right. It’s gorgeous to look at and the leads are first rate.
I’m especially proud of Hauer and Pfeiffer. It couldn’t have been easy depicting chemistry with a human co-star each barely shares screen time with. They do a fine job with each other, six total animal co-stars and Broderick.
“She loves you more than life itself,” the Mouse tells Navarre. “She’s had to.”
The supporting cast is also impressive. We’ve got Leo McKern as Imperius, a guilt-ridden monk. Ken Hutchison plays Captain Marquet, a former companion of Navarre’s. John Wood is the Bishop of Aquila, who turned to dark magic when Isabeau rejected his affection. All three seem to be having fun with their colorful roles.
Written by Edward Khmara, Michael Thomas, Tom Mankiewicz and an uncredited David Peoples, “Ladyhawke” often violates the show, don’t tell rule of movies.
I went back and forth over whether it was mistake for the Bishop’s curse to be mostly explained and whether or not we needed a flashback to the couple’s idyllic days. Isabeau and Navarre’s devotion and torment, in the end, is excellently and heartrendingly depicted when they share a sunrise. For a few moments, neither is fully human nor fully animal.
Still, a little bit of the dialogue goes a long way. Try as I might, I also couldn’t appreciate the Andrew Powell-composed, Alan Parsons-produced score.
According to the Internet Movie Database, Khmara attempted to get Warner Bros. to stop claiming “Ladyhawke” was based on an authentic medieval legend. It’s one of the movie’s most distinct qualities, how story-like it feels. In this case, familiarity is welcome.
I’m giving “Ladyhawke” a Recommended rating. It’s available through YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and Amazon Prime.
Additional thoughts and trivia:
• Grossing $18.4 million in the United States on a $20 million budget, this opened at No. 4 and came in at No. 48 for 1985.
• Broderick received mixed reviews. “Most fairy tales don’t have a role for a stand-up comedian,” Gene Siskel wrote. The Washington Post liked him, saying he played Mouse “with a fun, theatrically hammy style.”
• This was Oscar-nominated for its sound and sound effects editing, losing to “Out of Africa” and “Back to the Future,” respectively. It did slightly better at the Saturn Awards, which honored genre movies. “Ladyhawke” won for Best Fantasy Film and its costumes.
• Retro Reviews will be back in two weeks with the gender-bending comedy “Just One of the Guys.” It’s available through Vudu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes and Google Play.
