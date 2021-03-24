Family donates 2,300 pounds of supplies to food pantry

For the Thieles, collecting over a ton of food and necessities to donate to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry is family bonding time.
Sandy and Larry Thiele and their daughter, Carla, began their tradition of saving up supplies to donate to the annual Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign years ago. The March Campaign is a month where the organization partially matches all money and food donations made to statewide food pantries.
The Thieles begin stocking up after Black Friday in late November, Sandy Thiele said. Each of the family members plays a vital role.
Carla Thiele, who starred on TLC’s "Extreme Couponing" in 2011, breaks out the scissors and begins clipping. Sandy Thiele supplies the money, and Larry Thiele offers his manpower to load thousands of pounds of cans, bottles and boxes.
Couponing began as a hobby for Carla Thiele, something to cut down on shopping expenses, but now she is using her talents to better the Twin Towns.
“It’s been a lot of fun just giving back to the community,” Carla Thiele said. “And you can find really good things inexpensively.”
The grocery stores have always been accommodating, Carla Thiele said. If she finds a sale, she’ll call the manager and ask for a bulk order of the product. She has never been turned down by a store and sometimes the managers will give her even more of a discount on a large order when they hear the order is going to the food pantry, she said.
This year may have been their most impressive donation yet, Sandy Thiele said. They donated 2,300 pounds of food, a feat that took multiple car trips and a few sore muscles. In previous years, their donations have averaged around 1,200-1,500 pounds.
“I believe so firmly in the food pantry and just want to pay it forward,” Sandy Thiele said. “There’s such a great need, this is just one of the things that I’m passionate about.”
This year’s donation included bottles of detergent, shampoo and conditioner, vegetables, soups, canned and boxed pastas, boxed dinners and sauces, Sandy Thiele said.
Sharon Bladow, Richland Wilkin Food Pantry coordinator, said she was taken aback by the Thieles’ donation.
“It was unreal, overwhelming. Just fantastic. And every item was so needed,” Bladow said.
Bladow said as of March 24, the food pantry had collected about 10,000 pounds of food and $11,000. The Thieles contributed nearly a quarter of the total poundage. The food pantry will accept donations for the March Campaign through the first week of April, Bladow said.
While any type of donation is always welcome, they are in need of body care items, saltine crackers, low-sugar cereals and tomato products. The food pantry tries to promote healthy eating, so they use some of the monetary donations to buy fresh fruits and vegetables.
“I think it’s just fantastic, with everything going on, that the communities have been so responsive,” Bladow said of this year’s campaign.
Sandy Thiele said she and her family have never been outspoken about their yearly donations, but that may change because they are considering starting a friendly competition to see who can collect the most pounds of supplies for the same amount of money.
Competition is partly behind Carla Thiele’s couponing expertise. Amanda Amundson, who also appeared on “Extreme Couponing," was the one who introduced Carla Thiele to the unique hobby. The friends would compete to see who could fill their carts highest for the least amount of money. Carla Thiele said it would be fun to do something similar with food pantry donations.
“We just have such a good time doing it,” Sandy Thiele said. “Carla and I go through all the ads and coupons and anything we can find, and we just have a good time.”
