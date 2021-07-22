Family Fitness Night to be held in Breckenridge

The Breckenridge Family Community Center will be hosting a Family Fitness Night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. The night will include an open house, rock climbing, door prizes, a display by Wilkin County Public Health and a 2K run/walk that will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Family Community Center Manager Mandy Steinberger said the first annual event will help fund operations for the upcoming school year.
“We’re doing something that’s great for our community, and we’re giving our all for our youth, and with that being said, it’s going to be good,” Steinberger said.
The community center is an important facility during the school year because it gives youth a safe place to congregate after class while their parents may still be at work, Steinberger said.
If the funding is available, the community center operates an after school program every school day of the year, Monday-Thursday from 2:30-5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 12-5 p.m.
Currently, the community center would only be able to stay open for seven months out of the 9.5-month 2021-2022 school year, Steinberger said. The goal of the Family Fitness Night is to raise $9,800.
“I honestly think with our community being what it is, that it’s a totally achievable goal,” Steinberger said.
Those who pre-register for the event before 3 p.m. Friday, July 30 are guaranteed a T-shirt that reads “Breck Quaran-teen Center Survivor” for the day of the event. The cost of a T-shirt and the 2K registration is $35. The cost of just a T-shirt, which comes in green or purple, is $25, and the cost of just the run is $10.
Participants can also register for the 2K at the Aug. 26 event and order a T-shirt to receive it at a later date. However, pre-registration is helpful for determining how many people they can expect, Steinberger said.
Planning for the Fitness Night has been a community effort. Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard offered up the rock wall, Econofoods will provide refreshments for the event, OSPTI is helping to map the 2K course and Wilkin County Public Health will be offering blood pressure tests.
The community center is still looking for sponsors for the event. Some of their current sponsors include Econofoods, Bold Print and Auto Creation & Signs, but they’re getting more each day, Steinberger said. The deadline for sponsors is also July 30, and all sponsors will be displayed on a banner at the Family Community Center.
“We’re just really trying to make sure that we’re open and getting the word out,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.