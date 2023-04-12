Family Footprints supporters hopeful for ministry’s revival

Sandy Block-Hansen, left, is seen with friends Liam Dixon and his mom Alexis in this December 2022 photo. Block-Hansen was coordinator of the Family Footprints ministry, which recently concluded. Supporters are hopeful for a revival and permanent solutions.
Sandy Block-Hansen, seen with personal care items collected for community members. Friends say that 'Sandy Footprints' remains optimistic and faithful, someone who would never just drop what she's begun. 'It's just hard to do it without an official base,' Sonja Christensen said.
Supporters of the recently concluded Family Footprints ministry are hopeful for a revival. They’re even more supportive of Sandy Block-Hansen, who led Family Footprints for more than a decade.
Family Footprints was offered by CHI St. Francis Health and available in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. Both the ministry and Block-Hansen’s salary were supported by a grant that has since expired and not been renewed.
Block-Hansen’s work officially concluded Wednesday, March 29. While she was unavailable for comment, friends say “Sandy Footprints” is still optimistic and faithful.
“Sandy told me, ‘I don’t know what’s next, but God does. He has a plan. Something will work out.’ We’ve got to keep this ministry going,” Florie Steenbock said.
Steenbock is a member of the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (WELCA) ministry for Vukku Lutheran Church, rural Foxhome, Minnesota. Sonja Christensen is part of the Bethel Quilting Ministry, Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. The women are among those who disappointedly wrote about Family Footprints’ expiration.
“Our hearts overflow with joy and thanksgiving when we think of the comfort and guidance that has been provided through the Family Footprints program,” the letter stated. “Many families have been helped helped to grow because of the knowledge and care they have received.”
Family Footprints served a unique purpose because it was a ministry, according to supporters.
“This is huge,” Steenbock said. “We don’t have that with other programs. That’s not to put down other programs, either. Different programs offer different strengths. Family Footprints is faith-based.”
Block-Hansen saw approximately 500 families and at least more than 700 people in 2022, according to Family Footprints’ supporters. They are concerned about the void created by the loss of a familiar, trusted and special resource.
“Family Footprints seems to me to be the place where I could go when I don’t know where to go. If I don’t know who else to ask, that’s where I can go. You don’t know how important it is, finding the right place. These little kids are with her for years. They learn a lot and so do the parents,” Steenbock said.
Steenbock and other Family Footprints supporters hope to establish a funding partnership that would renew the ministry for at least one more year. The idea is that a permanent solution or permanent solutions could be established during the interim period.
“Sandy’s being optimistic as possible,” Christensen said. “I never have the feeling that she’s just going to drop what she’s begun. It’s just harder to do it without an official base.”
The news of Family Footprints’ expiration came abruptly, according to supporters. It was impactful, but they don’t think it will be as impactful as Block-Hansen herself.
“She has great concern,” Christensen said.
“She does, and you know that when you talk to her,” Steenbock said.
“Two big things that Sandy brings is trust and hope,” Christensen said.
“She does, she really does,” Steenbock said. “If we don’t keep her here, someone’s gonna snatch her up in a minute. She’s a gift, she’s truly a gift. We’re not the same as Sandy. We’re not even close.”