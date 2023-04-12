Family Footprints supporters hopeful for ministry’s revival

Sandy Block-Hansen, left, is seen with friends Liam Dixon and his mom Alexis in this December 2022 photo. Block-Hansen was coordinator of the Family Footprints ministry, which recently concluded. Supporters are hopeful for a revival and permanent solutions.

 Daily News file photos

Supporters of the recently concluded Family Footprints ministry are hopeful for a revival. They’re even more supportive of Sandy Block-Hansen, who led Family Footprints for more than a decade.

Family Footprints was offered by CHI St. Francis Health and available in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. Both the ministry and Block-Hansen’s salary were supported by a grant that has since expired and not been renewed.

Family Footprints supporters hopeful for ministry’s revival

Sandy Block-Hansen, seen with personal care items collected for community members. Friends say that 'Sandy Footprints' remains optimistic and faithful, someone who would never just drop what she's begun. 'It's just hard to do it without an official base,' Sonja Christensen said.


Tags