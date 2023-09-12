Family fun activities at Harvest Fest

Harvest Fest went off without a hitch as the rain was held back during the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 9. The CHI St. Francis Health Foundation hosted harvest fest at the St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The foundation wanted to invite people out to learn more about The Farm at St. Francis. They also wanted to educate community members about the services they offer.
A Relay for Life walk took place to honor cancer survivors and remember those who have lost the battle and to fight to end cancer.
Activities and games were set up all around the parking lot behind the hospital. One tent housed a plant sale, while kids could get their faces painted, have balloon animals made and search for coins in hay.
Across the parking lot, the NDSCS nursing program was set up and taking vitals of those who wanted to participate. Free travel-size first aid kits were handed out to people. A raffle was held later in the afternoon for larger first aid kits.
A minnow race was held outside one booth, and near the greenhouse, a table for those who wanted to color the parking lot with chalk was open.
Bean bags were available to play near the raised garden beds. Vegetables were bright green and growing strong. Near the high-tunnel, attendees could meet with farm coordinator Rick Abrahamson and Manager of Community Health Integration Luke Preussler.
As of Saturday, The Farm at St. Francis had just reached its one ton mark in food production for the season. Inside the high-tunnel, Abrahamson has been employing a lower and lean method with the tomatoes and cucumbers.
Once a week, Abrahamson trims leaves and suckers from the tomatoes and cucumbers, to make the plant more efficient in its growth. When he finds the last fruit on the plant, closest to the base of the plant, he cuts all the leaves below that fruit.
The idea is to preserve energy, and if leaves have to pump energy further up the plant, it takes energy to move the nutrients up the vine. Whereas leaves that produce sugar above the fruit, gravity works to efficiently carry those sugars to the fruit.
In its highest producing week, the tomato plants have yielded nearly 200 pounds. Many of the vegetables in the high-tunnel are in their second or third round of harvest.
With the high-tunnel available, the season to harvest at The Farm extends to October. People are always welcome to stop by and ask questions about The Farm behind the hospital at St. Francis.