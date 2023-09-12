Family fun activities at Harvest Fest

The Relay For Life walk began at the hospital during the Harvest Fest on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. 

Harvest Fest went off without a hitch as the rain was held back during the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 9. The CHI St. Francis Health Foundation hosted harvest fest at the St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

The foundation wanted to invite people out to learn more about The Farm at St. Francis. They also wanted to educate community members about the services they offer.  

Family fun activities at Harvest Fest

Janessa Storlie, Senior Development Manager with the American Cancer Society, Inc. talks to the crowd during Harvest Fest. 
Family fun activities at Harvest Fest
Buy Now

Pictured from left is St. Francis Hospital President David Nelson, Foundation board member, Mary Jacklitch and Administrative Assistant with St. Francis Hospital Carissa Jost. 
Family fun activities at Harvest Fest
Buy Now

Kids played a Hay coin search during Harvest Fest. They collected coins for prizes. 
Family fun activities at Harvest Fest
Buy Now

Balloon animals were made for all who wanted one. 
Family fun activities at Harvest Fest
Buy Now

Minnow races were available for everyone. Minnows would be scooped into cups from a cooler, then dropped into the inflatable pool and race down to the finish line. 
Family fun activities at Harvest Fest
Buy Now

The Lower and lean method being utilized in the high-tunnel at The Farm at St. Francis. One day a week, Rick Abrahamson trims leaves and suckers from the tomato and cucumber plants. 
Family fun activities at Harvest Fest
Buy Now

Much of the farm produce is in its second or third round of harvesting. 


Tags