Family Fun and Fitness returning to Twin Towns Area

Family Fun and Fitness, an annual event for all Twin Towns Area youth and families, is returning to Wahpeton.
This year’s event will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at Faith Church, Wahpeton. Early registration is encouraged for the event, sponsored by Richland County 4-H.
“We are excited to offer some different, fun and interesting sessions this year,” said Deb Evenson of the Richland County office. “Many of the sessions have limited participation, so get your pre-registration in early.”
Family Fun and Fitness includes a $5 charge per family. It can be paid at the door. Richland County 4-H will be collecting food for the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry.
Organizers want residents to know Family Fun and Fitness is not exclusive to youth participating in 4-H. This year’s event features six activity sessions:
• In the “Break Out Challenge,” participants in an escape room-like situation must test their problem solving and teamwork skills. They’ll work as a group to solve puzzles and unlock a prize before time runs out. Parents are welcome to participate in this activity, led by Chandra Langseth. There is a limit of 7-10 participants per session.
• Youth can create their own Valentine hoop art wall hangings as they learn to basic stitching and embroidery stitches. A maximum of 12 participants is allowed per session.
• Macramé is also offered this year and led by Joan Beyer. She’ll teach participants the “knots” as they create take home projects. No more than 12 participants can participate per session.
• “Minute to Win It” games are back. Each session includes several short, timed games with prizes to be won. Led by Ava Krier, “Minute to Win It” is limited to 12 participants per session.
• While having fun making their own slime, youth can also learn a little science. Each session is led by Ronda Gripentrog and is limited to 15 participants.
• Finally, there’s “9 Square in the Air,” a group game for all ages. The rules are simple. Each player gets one hit to send a ball out of the top of their own square into any other player’s square. At least 10 participants are required for each session.
Families must choose which three activities they want to participate in. There will be three 50-minute sessions between 2-5 p.m. All activities are available for each session.
Adults are required to accompany participants who are age 7 or under. A completed health form is required for youth age 8 and above who are not accompanied by an adult.
“Youth without signed health forms will not be available to participate,” the event brochure continues. “Parents are more than welcome to attend and participate.”
Registration must be completed for all attendees, including adults. For registration and health forms, click on the Family Fun and Fitness link at www.ag.ndsu.edu/richlandcountyextension/4h-and-youth.
Family Fun and Fitness participants who want to register on Sunday, Jan. 26 are asked to arrive at Faith Church by 1:45 p.m. The church is located at 1589 11th St. N. in Wahpeton.
For more information, email the NDSU Extension Service at www.richlandcountyextension.ndsu.edu, call 701-642-7793 or visit the local office, located on the ground floor of the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.