Leo Samiengo, 3, gets his face painted by Pam Kinneberg, owner of Pikadilly Face Painting, with cousin Kinliegh Pavoloski, 4, standing by. Both are from Wisconsin and were in town visiting their grandmother.
Stevin Lipp (on rock wall), Country Financial representative and insurance agency owner in Wahpeton, presented a check for $750 to the Breckenridge Police Dept. during the Tuesday, Sept. 13 Family Fun Night in Breckenridge. The donation is part of the Country Financial’s Operation Helping Heroes program. Police Chief Kris Karlgaard, left, accepted on the department’s behalf. The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families.
Breckenridge Police Dept. received a plaque for winning the tug-of-war against Breckenridge Fire Dept. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Family Fun Night event. Pictured from left: Breckenridge Police Dept. - Jackson Kriel, Blake Olson, Cayden Barta and Kris Karlgaard; Breckenridge Fire Dept. - Nate Summerville, Rob Jirak, Ross Pietruszewski and TJ Bolte.
Breckenridge Family Community/Teen Center Assistant Manager Patricia Huizar and Austin Hagstrom, store director of Breckenridge Econofoods, serve up hotdogs to hungry guests at Family Fun Night. Hagstrom said he estimated nearly 200 meals were served at the event, donated by Breckenridge Econofoods.
Cheers from a crowd watching the hard fought tug-of-war between Breckenridge Police Department and Breckenridge Fire Department personnel capped off the second annual Family Fun Night at the Breckenridge Family Community/Teen Center, held Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The event was a fundraiser for the community center’s after-school program, and featured food donated by Breckenridge Econofoods, indoor and outdoor games, face painting and even balloon art.
The police department’s rock climbing wall was set up for youth to scramble up and down, and a bean bag toss kept children busy. There were consistent lines for the barrel train, Pikadilly Face Painting and balloon animals, as well. While enjoying the meal, people could enter a drawing to win prizes that were given out at the end of the night.
The fire department brought two big trucks and turnout gear for guests to try on, as well as a house fire prop that let people knock down “fire” with a real fire hose.
Towards the end of the event, Mandy Steinberger, Breckenridge FCC manager, presented a plaque to the winner of the tug-of-war – Breckenridge Police Dept.
