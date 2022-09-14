Purchase Access

Cheers from a crowd watching the hard fought tug-of-war between Breckenridge Police Department and Breckenridge Fire Department personnel capped off the second annual Family Fun Night at the Breckenridge Family Community/Teen Center, held Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The event was a fundraiser for the community center’s after-school program, and featured food donated by Breckenridge Econofoods, indoor and outdoor games, face painting and even balloon art.



