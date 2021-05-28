Family honors former Daily News managing editor

Blayne Helgeson moved to the Southern Red River Valley as a teenager in the mid-1950s. Helgeson’s parents, Grant and Fern, owned and operated The Hankinson News, forerunner to today’s News Monitor.
The Helgesons had a thriving newspaper and Blayne was expected to work at the “shop.” Learning the business from his father, Blayne gained skills in journalism, newspaper operations and printing. They were honed at the Red River Valley and Twin Towns Area’s papers as well as North Dakota State College of Science.
Blayne, who died Friday, May 21 at age 81, will receive a funeral Friday, June 4 at Breckenridge Lutheran Church. He leaves behind a wife of 58 years, Carol, daughter, Sheila, son, Thomas, and a family who proudly remember what Blayne gave to and earned from his community.
“He just did everything,” Carol Helgeson said. “He would park in front of the Daily News so he could be ready to leave in an instant. He ended up with lots of parking tickets.”
Blayne loved many aspects of his job and his home, Carol said. He took photos, wrote articles and went places.
“One time we had a birthday party at our house for one of our kids. I was wondering where he was. Well, there’d been a robbery out at a farm and I got the call that he’s been ‘held up’ out there. I took it literally,” Carol recalled.
Not everything made for a funny story. Tom Helgeson remembers how Blayne photographed and reported on tragedies like the 1977 Stratford Hotel fire in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“Some of what Dad covered was unpleasant,” Tom said. “People had perished. He did what he was supposed to do and he always responded.”
Sheila Helgeson knows Blayne was able to touch so many local populations through his journalism and his involvement.
“He was a formidable man, standing 6’7” — of course, he’d always try to stand in the back,” Sheila said. “But through his reporting, through being a member of Kiwanis, the Masonic Lodge, the Shriners, and as a speech coach, he touched so many and really inspired people.”
Blayne’s height helped him find his wife. He and Carol met in a newspaper office, The North Hennepin Post’s. Carol Goebel, as she was known then, was a member of the “Tip Toppers” club. The club accepted women who were at least 5’10” and men at least 6’2”. Tip Toppers members would arrive in a town and the residents would like at them like they were giants, Carol said.
Shortly after Carol invited Blayne to join the Tip Toppers, they went on a Friday night date.
“By the next Friday, I had my diamond. We were engaged,” Carol said.
Blayne and Carol married on Jan. 4, 1963, settling in Breckenridge after Sheila’s birth. The family became a foursome with Tom’s birth.
Tom and his wife, Callie-ann, remember Blayne’s stories about the joys of rural life. Blayne’s dog, Smokey, loved Hankinson and had a special route for reaching the News. Being familiar with his home paid off for Blayne, too.
“Dad liked customizing cars. Well, he had a switch that affected the solenoid and could turn it from normal sounding to revving it up, like for drag racing. You could hear this monster sound, and so could the sheriff. Dad was able to flip this switch inside his car and say, ‘No, wasn’t me. Nothing wrong with this car.’ He enjoyed that kind of modification. He had a car which had no door handle, but a secret switch for opening,” Tom said.
Tom and Sheila remember Blayne as fun-loving, someone who enjoyed adventures and challenges.
“He always encouraged us to meet a challenge head-on and to do our best in whatever activity we were involved,” Sheila said. “He was supportive and provided for our family very well. He worked hard at whatever he was doing — whether it was his job as a journalist, taking photos, yard work, landscaping or woodworking, and he always believed in doing things well.”
Blayne Helgeson’s children remember him warmly. Tom said Blayne was the type of person a mayor or council member would first think of when coming up with someone they’d want for a community. Sheila said she and Tom learned the importance of a work ethic, honesty and responsibility from their parents.
Carol, whose life together with Blayne included the Tip Toppers, family camping trips, family RV trips and shared motorcycle rides (where she’d end up falling asleep while he drove), looks back on the people she met and the man she shared so much with.
“Blayne was a wonderful person. He never complained about everything,” Carol said. “We were always together. He was an easy person to have around. I don’t know where the years go."
More information about Helgeson is included in his obituary, printed in this weekend’s edition.
