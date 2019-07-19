Family play coming to Wahpeton

A play for youth and families is coming to Wahpeton High School.
“Magic, the Moon and a Pig Named Dog” will have three performances only beginning Wednesday, July 24. It is a production of the Twin Town Theater.
The free will offering performances include 7 p.m. shows on Wednesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 25. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, July 24. All performances are at the Wahpeton High School Auditorium.
“I always look for a show that gives me multiple ways to cast kids,” director Stacy Diaz said.
Eighteen young actors are in the show. The cast includes youth from Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota. Actors include everyone from incoming fourth graders to incoming ninth graders.
“Magic, the Moon and a Pig Named Dog” is based on three classic Afro-Caribbean folk tales.
“I look for a show that’s going to interest the kids and not feel so difficult,” Diaz said. “We want them to have success with drama and feel confident. In this case, we’re doing an adaptation of folk tales, which is quite different.”
Jamel, a father of six oddly named but uniquely talented children, is the focus of the stories.
In addition to Jamel, the play features his brother, Akilah. A conjuror’s magic helps Akilah fulfill a task imposed on him by the King and Queen.
Later in the play, Jamel tells his family the story of a young woman’s quest to lead home a pig she has bought as a pet.
“The third is a framing device for the second,” according to promotional material. “Jamel ventures to a nearby village.”
Swallowed by a huge fish, Jamel must rely on his children. Along the way, there’s also an explanation of the moon.
“When we’re performing this show on stage, it gets interesting,” Diaz said. “In fact, we just got done with a rehearsal. One of the kids said, ‘I really like this play.’ After that, all the kids ended up chiming in and saying the same.”
“Magic, the Moon and a Pig Named Dog” is written by Evan Guilford-Blake. It is presented royalty-free thanks to Guilford-Blake and Drama Notebook.
“A small collection of his plays (are) available to teachers,” Drama Notebook stated. “Your students will love performing his clever, imaginative pieces.”
Diaz looks for plays that allow her young actors to play memorable characters. The cast plays roles including royalty, a magician and animals.
“It’s ended up being a play they’re enjoying,” she said.
Guilford-Blake is the author of more than 40 produced plays for adults and young audiences. They have been produced in the United States, Canada, England, Israel and Australia.
“He has won 42 playwriting competitions,” according to Playscripts, Inc.
Guilford-Blake’s honors include the
• Eamon Keane Award
• Tennessee Williams Competition, twice (he is the only playwright who has done so)
• New England Theatre Conference/Aurand Harris Award
• East Valley Children’s Theatre Award
“Thirty of his plays have been published,” Playscripts, Inc. continued.
In addition to teaching playwriting and drama, Guilford-Blake has written short fiction and poetry. His work includes the novel “Noir(ish)” and the story collection “American Blues.”
Wahpeton High School is located at 1021 11th St. N., Wahpeton. Attendees are asked to use the auditorium entrance.
