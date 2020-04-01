In the midst of Minnesota’s first stay at home week, workers are adjusting to completing their in office work inside their home. While some workers are just beginning this adjustment, Wilkin County departments have been preparing for this change for weeks.
Some county operations have been considered essential while others have not. For Wilkin County Family Services, all operations and employees have been considered essential are continuing to work remotely or at the office with limited personnel to continue serving the county’s citizens.
“We are considered essential employees due to the types of services we provide. It’s not only the financial assistance that we provide families, but it is also that we provide social services which involves everything from child protection to children in foster care to homemaker services for the elderly. We provide an array of services that affect the citizens of Wilkin County on a daily basis,” Director of Family Services Dave Sayler said.
The majority of human services staff are considered essential employees in order “to conduct all other governmental functions which are necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the public, to preserve the essential elements of the financial system of government and to continue priority services as determined by (the Minnesota Prairie County Alliance joint powers board and by a county board),” Gov. Tim Walz’s shelter-in-place executive order 20-20 reads.
“We have a very limited staff that are working in office so that we are meeting all of the compliances, so that we are able to continue to serve those that really need the support we offer,” Sayler said. “We are talking about low income families, senior citizens and disabled individuals that are really dependent on the services we provide.”
Out of the 23 employees who are part of the Family Services agency, 17 are working remotely and the other six are working in office. Those who are working remotely all have computers and telephones so that they are able to continue providing all services that were previously offered. Services are being handled over email, phone and text messages in order to comply with Walz’s stay-at-home order.
Services that are provided by the agency in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Human Services are health care, child support, food programs, housing support, elderly services, elderly home care, mental health services, child protection and foster care, emergency assistance and many other financial and social support services for the residents of Wilkin County.
“Our employees need to work and continue providing the services we provide because it affects so many individuals – low income families, senior citizens, those with disabilities and so many more,” Sayler said. “We are following the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) while continuing to provide our much needed services.”
The agency is continuing to accept applications for those in need and staff are available for questions and concerns at 218-643-7161.
