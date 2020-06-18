Family Services receives $5,500 grant

Wilkin County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to accept a grant from the West Central Initiative Resiliency Fund for the county’s Family Services Department for $5,500.
The Family Services Department has seen an increase in caseloads for health care, SNAP food assistance, diversionary work program and emergency assistance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds will go towards a project which will address the needs of households experiencing hunger, medical, mental health, substance use disorder/chemical dependency, child and adult protection, transportation and emergency challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sayler said that the health care caseload increased from 476 in February, to 500 in March, to 511 in April. The county’s SNAP caseload jumped from 279, cases in March to 283 in April. SNAP benefits increased from about $53,000 to $79,000 from March to April.
“Our current response is to continue to serve the citizens of Wilkin County in a positive, supportive and empathetic manner,” Sayler said. “Our agency is over budget for 2020 due to increased out-of-home placements. More families are experiencing chemical dependency and substance abuse disorder and mental health issues due to lack of face-to-face support, presumably due to the stress of distance learning and job loss.”
Deb Jacobs, director of public health, provided a monthly department report saying that Wilkin County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Jacobs said that this is because there has been an increase in testing and broadening of who can be tested. Testing had previously been limited to those at high risk and long-term care facilities.
“Now if anyone presents with symptoms they can be tested. People can also go through the drive-up sites and be tested,” Jacobs said.
Before last week, Wilkin County held with 11 confirmed cases for just over a month, then on Wednesday, June 10, the county added one more individual with the virus. Over the week, the county jumped from 12 cases to 15 cases. The county remains with three virus-related deaths.
As of Wednesday, June 17, Otter Tail has 83 cases and one death, Clay County has 512 cases and 37 deaths and Traverse County has five cases and no deaths to date.
Minnesota has a total of 31,296 cumulative positive cases with 27,404 no longer requiring isolation, and 1,325 deaths as of Wednesday. There are currently 351 hospitalizations and of those, 181 are in critical care. Nearly 3,689 cases have required hospitalizations to date.
Minnesota has tested nearly 449,000 people for the virus.
The Wilkin County Board of Commissioner’s next meeting will be held at the courthouse at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.