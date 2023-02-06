February promises to be a busy and fulfilling month for the folks at the Family Teen Center in Breckenridge. Between social events and activities to education and community engagement, almost anyone can find something to spend their time on.

In an effort to educate the community, a digital presentation will be freely available on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Titled “QPR,” of “Question, Persuade, Refer” the program aims to address suicide like any other emergency response.



