February promises to be a busy and fulfilling month for the folks at the Family Teen Center in Breckenridge. Between social events and activities to education and community engagement, almost anyone can find something to spend their time on.
In an effort to educate the community, a digital presentation will be freely available on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Titled “QPR,” of “Question, Persuade, Refer” the program aims to address suicide like any other emergency response.
The event is tailored for anyone over 16 years old to raise awareness. The presentation will be given from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and since its digital folks throughout the county can participate without ever leaving their home. To sign up, organizers ask that an email be sent to msteinberger@breckenridgemn.net or tunsdeth@lmhc.org.
This event is sponsored by the We Care Coalition, Canvas Health and the Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response.
Other events through the month are also offered at no cost and will allow anyone 10 years or older to participate. These include a weekly pool tournament each Monday and ping pong tournaments each Friday. First through third place participants will be eligible for a free treat and can see their name on the winners plaque.
Each Thursday and Tuesday, youth are able to challenge their friends to a game where both participants will get a treat.
Organizers have also planned an early-out movie day from 1:15-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. “Balto” will be the featured film for the event and popcorn will be free.
