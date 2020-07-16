A Fargo woman and man are each facing felony charges related to marijuana delivery and methamphetamine possession in Wahpeton.
Holly Jean Parisien, 40, and Benjamin Kent Felch, 31, made their initial appearances in Richland County District Court Wednesday, July 15. Both face charges related to a Thursday, July 9 incident in Wahpeton.
Through an investigation by the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force, both Parisien and Felch are accused of allegedly possessing marijuana with the intent to deliver and alleged second offense possession of methamphetamine. The delivery charge is class B felony level. The possession charge is class C felony level.
On July 9, Wahpeton police officers investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle driving into multiple driveways on 14th Avenue North, Wahpeton. The officers eventually located a gold Chevy Tahoe in the 500 block of Richland Street, Wahpeton.
“The Chevy Tahoe was parked in front of a residence,” court documents state. “The tenant of the residence came outside and stated that he had seen two people run around the corner of his house into the backyard.”
At approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, an officer located a female hiding in the bushes of the backyard. The woman, identified as Parisien, allegedly stated that she was easing in the vehicle with her boyfriend, identified as Felch, when he told her to exit it and run.
“Officer obtained a search warrant for the Chevy Tahoe,” documents continue.
The search turned up:
• a clear zip top baggie containing a white crystal substance which field tested positively for methamphetamine
• four zip top baggies, each containing just more than an ounce of a green, leafy substance
• a plastic black cylinder containing a green, leafy substance
• a red pouch with numerous unused zip top baggies inside
• a black scale
• paperwork belonging to Parisien and Felch
• a knife with the name “Holly” on it
“The total weight of marijuana seized was 124.1 grams,” documents state. “The SEMCA Drug Task Force took custody of the items seized during the search.”
Neither Parisien nor Felch, according to law enforcement, had a valid prescription for marijuana or valid registry identification card for marijuana at the time.
Marijuana is a Schedule I controlled substance. Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance.
Parisien and Felch are facing class C felony charges related to methamphetamine because of prior convictions for possession. Parisien’s conviction was in 2019 and Felch’s was in 2015, documents state.
Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court, presides. Attorney Don Krassin has been retained as Parisien’s attorney. As of Thursday, July 16, court records did not include an attorney for Felch. Richland County State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota.
During the initial appearance, Judge Cruff set bail and ordered drug testing for both defendants. Parisien’s application for indigent defense services was granted, records state.
Parisien previously appeared in Richland County District Court on Friday, July 10. She entered a guilty plea to the class A misdemeanor charge of hindering law enforcement by providing false information or a false report. The charge was also dated for July 10, records state.
Once again, Judge Cruff presided and Moen represented the prosecution. Parisien waived her right to an attorney.
Parisien was sentenced to 10 days confinement in the Richland County Jail, with credit for one day served. A total of $325 in court fees were waived.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Parisien and Felch are currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
