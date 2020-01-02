The Diocese of Fargo, whose affiliated Catholic parishes include St. John’s in Wahpeton, has released a list of 31 clergy and religious members accused of sexually abusing minors.
Named individuals, according to the diocese, have had substantiated allegations of sexual abuse. The list includes both ordained and non-ordained individuals, all male. Bishop John Folda, Diocese of Fargo, stated that the diocese’s files from 1950 onward were reviewed.
“I first ask forgiveness for the shameful acts of those clergy and religious who caused harm to young people and abused the trust placed in them,” Bishop Folda stated. “No excuse can be made for these actions, and I know this release of names cannot fully address the pain of victims of abuse.”
More than 1,000 files were used for a review and audit, the diocese stated. The list includes individuals involved in completed investigations. It will be updated if additional information is discovered, according to the diocese.
As of press time, Daily News was not able to fully verify whether any individuals named by the Diocese of Fargo had ever served a parish in Richland County, North Dakota. Initial research did not support this idea.
The individuals are as follows:
Clergy of the Diocese of Fargo with substantiated allegation(s) of sexual abuse of a minor
• William Amiott, ordained 1960, removed from ministry and clergy
• Jules Belleau, ordained 1925, deceased 1973
• Julius Binder, ordained 1939, deceased 1991
• Lucien Burque, ordained 1926, deceased 1976
• Martin Cullen, ordained 1957; removed from ministry
• Eugene Fish, ordained 1997; removed from ministry
• Kenneth Gallagher, ordained 1966, deceased 2010, removed from ministry and clergy
• C. James Jeffrey, ordained 1959, deceased 2017
• Alex Jene, ordained 1942, deceased 1971
• Zbigniew (Gregory) Patejko, ordained 1953, deceased 1996
• Cletus Rausch, a deacon, ordained 1993, removed from ministry
• John Roth, ordained 1941, deceased 1992
• Fernando Sayasaya, ordained 1995, removed from ministry and clergy, imprisoned
• Richard Sinner, ordained 1952, deceased 2004, removed from ministry, deceased
• Allan Storey, a deacon, ordained, 1988, removed from ministry and clergy
• John Tuohy, ordained 1927, deceased 1960
• George Vasques, ordained 1983, deceased 1989, removed from ministry
• John Wanzek, ordained 1950, deceased 1991
• David Wild, ordained 1953, deceased 2008, removed from ministry
Non-Fargo clergy (religious order or extern) with substantiated allegation(s) of sexual abuse of a minor while serving within the Diocese of Fargo
• Abraham Anthony, ordained 1986, deceased 2010, Diocese Simla and Chandigarh, India
• Theophane Gonnelly, ordained 1947, deceased 2005, Order of St. Benedict
• Patrick Hagarty, ordained 1941, deceased unknown, Archdiocese of Omaha
• Luke Odor, ordained 1980, unknown if deceased, Diocese Aba, Nigeria
• Laurent Picard, ordained 1969, deceased 1989, Archdiocese of Grouard-McLennan, Canada
• James Reilly, ordained 1944, deceased 1990, Order of St. Benedict
• Peter Schwartz, ordained 1962, deceased 2003, Order of St. Benedict
• John (Brendan) Smyth, ordained 1951, deceased 1997, imprisoned, Order of Canons Regular Prémontré
Religious brother or sister with substantiated allegation(s) of sexual abuse of a minor while serving within the Diocese of Fargo
• Brother Raimond Rose, non-ordained, deceased 2015, Christian Brothers of the Midwest
Clergy whose served or even lived within the Diocese of Fargo who are on a list of another diocese/religious order. No known allegations while serving as a cleric within the Diocese of Fargo
• Dennis Bouche, ordained 1945, deceased 1995, Diocese of Green Bay
• Timothy Conlon, ordained 1979, Crosiers, removed from ministry and dismissed from Crosiers
• Steven Dougherty, ordained 2003, Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (SOLT), removed from ministry and received a criminal conviction
No member of the clergy with a substantiated allegation of minor abuse is currently in ministry in the Diocese of Fargo, Bishop Folda stated.
“Sexual abuse of any kind, especially of a minor, is intolerable and incompatible with ministry in the church,” he continued.
The Diocese of Fargo’s website provides information about how to report ministry-related sexual misconduct.
“We will continue to follow all civil laws regarding the reporting of suspected abuse of a minor,” Folda stated. “We will also remain committed to offering assistance to all victims of sexual abuse by clergy, and I encourage victims to come forward so that we might offer our support.”
Bishop Folda’s statement, the list of individuals and a collection of frequently asked questions and answers is expected to be the only information released by the Diocese of Fargo.
“The diocese will not be making any other statements or be answering questions,” Director of Communications Paul Braun said.
Diocese of Fargo parishes include St. John’s Church and Carmel of Mary Monastery, Wahpeton; St. Anthony’s Church in Mooreton and Fairmount, North Dakota; and St. Philip’s Church, Hankinson, North Dakota.
A representative of St. John’s was unavailable for comment Thursday, Jan. 2.
