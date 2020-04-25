Fargo firm approved for Richland courthouse work

With a 4-0 vote, the Richland County Board of Commissioners approved the architecture firm for improvements to the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton.
TL Stroh, Fargo, is expected to assist with the $1.2 million project. Voting occurred when the commissioners met Friday, April 24.
The courthouse project involves the construction of a central point of entry for security, Daily News reported in February. The new entrance will connect the courthouse to the adjacent Richland County Law Enforcement Center. Work on the project could begin as soon as May, with a December 2020 completion.
“It will be an interesting process,” Commissioner Nathan Berseth said.
The single entrance, Daily News previously reported, will allow Richland County Jail personnel to directly transport inmates to the courthouse. Presently, inmates have to be transported from building to building.
With a 5-0 vote in February, the commissioners approved accepting a $628,115.18 grant to assist in the project. Richland County is expected to utilize $234,000 in available funding and levy for the additional project balance. The plan is to levy one mill for approximately four years.
TL Stroh’s projects include the Wahpeton elementary and middle school complex. The firm was one of three considered for the courthouse work, including Foss Architecture and Interiors, Fargo, and YHR Partners, Moorhead, Minnesota.
“I don’t think we’d go wrong with any of them, quite frankly,” Berseth said.
The commissioners approved a motion to accept TL Stroh’s proposal and enter into a contract with them for the courthouse work. The firm’s fee was not determined as of Friday.
In other news, Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage and other officials are seeking more information about the possibility of bonding for infrastructure projects. It is not presently possible to receive a 30-year loan from the Bank of North Dakota, Hage said.
“During the last legislative session, there was a bill to make it easier for counties to get this kind of loan. It didn’t pass,” Hage said.
Leaders are turning their attention to the marketplace.
“With record low oil prices and lower road construction bids, this might be an opportunity to catch up on road projects,” Berseth said. “These road projects are not a matter of if — it is a matter of when. If we can save an extraordinary amount of money, our county needs to explore it. Having said that, we need to review bonds and explore all our options.”
Commissioner Dan Thompson was absent from the meeting.
The commissioners are holding their meetings telephonically as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Members of the public may participate in any meeting by calling 701-553-8600 and entering access code 39421.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5.
