Fargo man allegedly burglarized Wilkin Co. apartment complex

A Fargo, North Dakota, man charged with four felonies and three misdemeanors for allegedly burglarizing the Westphal Apartments in Rothsay, Wilkin County, Minnesota, had his initial appearance in court on Jan. 12, 2021.
Rick Nogowski, 36, faces a first-degree felony burglary charge, two second-degree felony burglary charges, a felony possession of burglary or theft tools, a misdemeanor receiving stolen property charge, a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge and a misdemeanor no Minnesota driver’s license misdemeanor, according to court documents.
On the evening of Jan. 3, 2021, two Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a burglary complaint from the Westphal apartment manager. The manager said a man, Nogowski, entered the building through the locked front door and went to the laundry room. She followed him into the laundry room where Nogowski appeared to be trying to take quarters from the coin-operated washers and dryers, the criminal complaint stated.
The manager confronted Nogowski and he said he was checking if his aunt’s laundry was finished, as his aunt lived down the hall. He then left the building and got into a car with a North Dakota license plate. The manager talked to the tenant Nogowski referred to and they said they were not doing laundry at the time.
Nogowski drove away from the complex and a deputy followed him. When Nogowski stopped in a yard, the deputy activated his lights and instructed Nogowski to step out of the vehicle. He complied, and was sweating profusely, according to the complaint.
Nogowski told the deputy he drove from Fargo to Rothsay to meet a friend. He claimed he did not know the residents of the property he parked on, and he said he did not enter the apartment complex. When the deputy said the manager saw him inside, Nogowski said he went inside the building to warm up, the complaint stated.
The second deputy arrived on the scene and observed several items in plain view in Nogowski’s car: a black jacket, quarters in a plastic bag, a large number of abnormal keys and a screwdriver. The second deputy informed Nogowski he was being detained and took keys that could be used to unlock handcuffs from Nogowski’s sweatshirt pocket. An identification tag on the keys read “Bakre laundry master lock keys,” the complaint stated.
Once Nogowski was in the squad car, the two deputies searched his car and found: a screwdriver in the pocket of the jacket; a plastic bag holding an assortment of keys; two more screwdrivers on the passenger seat; a plastic bag with 172 quarters and four pennies in it; a sweater; a backpack containing a hammer, four screwdrivers and a blanket; and a pair of tool boxes containing various tools, the complaint stated. Several of the keyrings had identification tags relating to laundry rooms.
Nogowski was arrested on suspicion of burglary, the complaint stated. He told the second deputy a similar story to his first. He said the apartment building door was unlocked and cracked open.
When the second deputy checked the front door to the building, he found it automatically locked shut due to its weight. However, there were no signs of forced entry.. The manager said the master key to open the laundry coin boxes was recently stolen, but none of the keys recovered from Nogowski matched the one stolen.
The second deputy transported Nogowski to Wilkin County Jail. During the ride, Nogowski repeatedly insulted and threatened the deputy and began donkey-kicking the squad car cage that separated him from the front seats, the complaint stated.
At the jail, Nogowski told the deputy, “I’ll be seeing you,” three times. Nogowski was searched again and correctional personnel found two more keys. Nogowski said he received the keys to open his 15-16 lock boxes. One key was from ESD, a commercial laundry parts company, the complaint stated.
Nogowski’s next court date is not yet set.
The maximum penalty for first-degree felony burglary is 20 years, or to payment of a fine of $35,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for second-degree felony burglary-dwelling is 10 years, or to payment of a fine of $20,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for second-degree felony burglary-building-possess tool is 10 years, or to payment of a fine of $20,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for felony possession of burglary or theft tools is three years, or to payment of a fine of $5,000, or both.
Each misdemeanor charge has a maximum penalty of no more than 90 days, or to payment of a fine of not more than $1,000, or both.
