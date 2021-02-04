Fargo man amends pleas for drug delivery, possession charges

A Fargo man amended his pleas to charges of marijuana delivery and methamphetamine possession in Wahpeton.
Benjamin Kent Felch, 32, entered a guilty plea to one count of alleged possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, a class B-level felony. He also entered a guilty plea to one count of alleged second offense possession of methamphetamine, a class C-level felony. The pleas were entered Wednesday, Feb. 3 in Richland County District Court.
Lindsey Haugen represented Felch, court records state. Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represented the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presided.
Cruff ordered Felch to serve 360 days in the Richland County Jail, with credit for seven days served. Felch will serve concurrent 360-day jail terms for both of his local charges, as well as a case in Cass County, North Dakota, where his parole was revoked, Moen said.
A jury trial scheduled to begin March 11, 2021, was cancelled. A total of $775 in fees were also waived due to indigence and the length of incarceration, records continue.
Felch’s charges related to a July 9, 2020 incident in Wahpeton investigated by the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force, Daily News previously reported. Wahpeton police officers, investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle driving into multiple driveways in the city and the subsequent report of two people allegedly running into a backyard, ultimately obtained a warrant to search a gold Chevy Tahoe.
The search turned up items including a clear zip top baggie containing a white crystal substance which field tested positively for methamphetamine; four zip top baggies, each containing just more than an ounce of a green, leafy substance; and a plastic black cylinder containing a green, leafy substance. A total of 124.1 grams of marijuana was seized, court documents stated.
Marijuana is a Schedule I controlled substance, documents continue Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance.
In addition to Felch, Holly Jean Parisien, Fargo, was also charged. She entered amended guilty pleas for the two charges in December 2020 and was sentenced by Judge Cruff. He ordered concurrent 366-day terms with the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, with credit for 115 days served and the possibility of work and treatment release, as well as paying $775 in fines. Parisien’s attorney was Don Krassin, records state.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Felch was not confined in the Richland County Jail as of Thursday, Feb. 4.
