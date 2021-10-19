Fargo man arrested after police chase through Wahpeton

A 40-year-old Fargo, North Dakota, man was arrested following a Monday night, Oct. 18 chase through Wahpeton and into Richland County, according to Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson.
A call came in of a suspicious male around 11:35 p.m. Monday night. The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was allegedly attempting to get into the Econo Wine & Spirits in Wahpeton. When officers made contact with the individual, he got in his car and sped off, Thorsteinson said.
A pursuit proceeded down the 210 Bypass. Law enforcement was successful in stopping the suspect several times during the chase, but each time, the suspect was able to drive away again, Thorsteinson said.
At one point during the chase, the suspect allegedly nearly hit a pedestrian near ComDel Innovation, Wahpeton, and drove head-on toward a squad car.
Law enforcement was able to stop the suspect near Richland County Road 1 after he drove into a field, Thorsteinson said.
The man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under revocation, misdemeanor fleeing a police officer in a vehicle, misdemeanor reckless driving and felony reckless endangerment.
Wahpeton and Breckenridge police departments and Richland County and Wilkin County sheriff's offices aided in the pursuit.
Daily News will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
