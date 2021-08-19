Fargo man charged with burglary, assault in Wahpeton

A Fargo man faces three felony charges, including burglary and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, related to December 2020 and May 2021 incidents in and in the vicinity of Wahpeton.
Initial appearances for Christian Joseph Tidd, 20, occurred Wednesday, Aug. 18. Tidd has been charged with burglary, a class B-level felony, and aggravated assault, a class C-level felony, related to a Dec. 21, 2020 incident in Wahpeton.
Based on an investigation of the Wahpeton Police Department, Tidd allegedly willfully entered a building or occupied structure, a place not open to the public, which he was not allowed to enter or remain, with the intent to commit a crime. While effecting entry, in the premises or leaving, he allegedly inflicted or attempted to inflict bodily injury or physical restraint on another, or menaced another with imminent serious bodily injury.
On Dec. 21, 2020, dispatch received the report that Tidd was allegedly assaulting a male. Officers responded to a Wahpeton residence to find that male with visible injuries.
“The victim told officers that his door was kicked in and three people entered his apartment and assaulted him,” according to Tidd’s criminal complaint.
The victim recognized Tidd and a second person, Karla Deann Heldenbrand, 43, Wahpeton. The victim did not recognize the third individual, identified in the complaint as a male.
“Throughout the investigation it was determined that the defendant entered the apartment because he was upset with (the victim’s) actions towards (the incident reporter) and intending to assault him upon entry,” the complaint stated. “The defendant, along with the other male, hit, kicked and punched (the victim), causing him pain.”
The victim stated that he was punched multiple times, had a soft drink can thrown at his head, received cuts to his face when a fan was thrown at it, was kicked while being held down by others, had his face scratched, was hit in the back of the head with an unknown object, got poked in the eye and was kicked in the groin.
Tidd has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a class C-level felony. Based on an investigation of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Tidd allegedly possessed marijuana, a Schedule I controlled substance.
On May 8, 2021, a state trooper was dispatched to Interstate 29 near Exit 14 on a report of a possible assault between two people in a vehicle. The trooper was told the vehicle was a white sedan. As the trooper went south, he noticed a vehicle parked on the off ramp facing northbound off of the interstate nearing North Dakota Highway 13.
The trooper made contact with the driver, identified as Tidd, and the passenger, identified as Heldenbrand.
“The trooper discovered that the defendant had a warrant out of Richland County District Court so he was placed under arrest,” Tidd’s criminal complaint stated. “The trooper told the defendant he would be able to bond out, so the defendant gave the trooper permission to get cash from his backpack in the trunk of his car.”
When the trooper opened the backpack, he found a glass pint-sized jar with that appeared to be marijuana inside. He also found $1,260 in cash and another baggie with what appeared to be marijuana inside.
“Based on the trooper’s training and experience, these items indicated the defendant was involved in dealing marijuana,” the complaint continued.
Court records do not currently name an attorney for Tidd. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides. A criminal hearing, with discussion including attorney status, is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 30.
According to records, Heldenbrand was charged with criminal trespassing and aggravated assault, both class C felonies, related to the December incident. On Monday, Aug. 17, she entered an amended plea to the trespassing charge and received a deferred imposition of sentencing from Judge Cruff.
Heldenbrand was ordered to have no contact with the victim, complete supervised probation and pay $525 in fees. If all conditions are met within a one-year period, with restitution being paid within 60 days, the charge would struck from her record. Heldenbrand was represented by Jonathan Green. Moen represented the state of North Dakota.
The maximum sentence in North Dakota for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum sentence for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Tidd is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
