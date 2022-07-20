A Fargo man has been charged with one count of class B felony-level possession of stolen property in Richland County, North Dakota.
Joel Angel Gonzalez, 43, made his initial appearance before Richland County District Court Monday, July 18. Based on a report from the victim and an investigation of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Gonzalez allegedly knowingly received, retained or disposed of a 2015 Chevrolet pickup from a business with the intent to deprive the vehicle’s owner.
“On July 15, 2022, the North Dakota Highway Patrol was dispatched to Interstate 29 on report of a stolen pickup,” a complaint states. “It was reported that near a construction site on the interstate near Fargo, a man on a bike got off his bike, entered a white Chevrolet pickup owned by (a business) that was running on the side of the interstate and drove the pickup south.”
Subsequently, a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper found Gonzalez allegedly in possession of the pickup. The incident occurred in Richland County near mile marker 20. Gonzalez was arrested on the possession charge, with the pickup’s value reported as more than $10,000.
An attorney for the defense has not been named in court records as of Wednesday, July 20. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The initial appearance included the determining of bail conditions.
North Dakota’s maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. Further court proceedings have not been scheduled as of July 20. Gonzalez was confined in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton, as of Wednesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.