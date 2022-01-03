A Fargo man faces 19 charges for possession of prohibited materials, a class C felony. The materials represent sexual conduct by minor females, according to a criminal complaint.
Gabriel Charles Bartunek, 22, Fargo, was scheduled to have his initial appearance Monday, Jan. 3 before Richland County District Court. He is accused of knowingly possessing any motion picture, photograph or other visual representation that included sexual conduct by a minor and knowing of the materials’ character and content.
The case was investigated by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). On Jan. 20, 2021, according to the complaint, BCI searched a dorm room occupied by Bartunek and found various electronic devices.
“The investigation also showed the defendant’s access to and possession of a Dropbox account that contained several video files that later were determined to contain identified child victims,” the complaint stated.
Bartunek is represented by retained attorney Jennifer Braun. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2022.
Bartunek is not confined in the Richland County Jail as of Monday, Jan. 3. The jail did not have a booking photo of him as of that day.
